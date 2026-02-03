Sandwiched Between Milwaukee And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Village With A Scenic Recreation Area
Burrowed throughout the Badger State are small tourist towns, rural farm villages, and cozy lakeside hamlets tucked into the rolling hills and planted along the state's flatlands. In eastern Wisconsin, between Milwaukee and Green Bay along State Highway 28, sits the small village of Cascade, home to fewer than 700 residents. Nestled in the northern shadows of Kettle Moraine State Forest, Cascade is surrounded by a glacially-shaped landscape known for its excellent hiking, rich geologic history, and a scenic drive that winds through multiple Wisconsin counties. The village offers a peaceful, small-town setting close to nature, as well as The Bird House, a Scandinavian-inspired cabin that has become one of Wisconsin's most sought-after Airbnbs. Cascade holds the distinction of being the first town in Wisconsin to power its wastewater treatment plant entirely with wind energy, thanks to two turbines erected in 2010.
Cascade is also home to Lake Ellen, a 112-acre natural inland lake. Stocked by the local Lake Ellen Association, the lake offers fishing for walleye, northern pike, and largemouth bass, and includes a no-fee public boat landing. On the lake's northern shore is Larson's Resort & Campground, a family-friendly spot with tent sites, showers and bathrooms, picnic tables and trills, a dump station, trash disposal, and hook-ups for RVs and pop-up campers.
The Kettle Moraine State Forest's hills, valleys, lakes, and rock formations were shaped by massive, colliding ice sheets that later melted, allowing forests to take root over time. After being cleared for farming following European settlement, the land was protected in the 20th century and is now considered one of Wisconsin's most diverse hiking and outdoors destinations.
Kettle Moraine State Forest in Cascade is a nature-lover's paradise
Kettle Moraine State Forest offers more than 250 miles of hiking trails along with routes for mountain biking and horseback riding, and Cascade visitors can hike portions of the Ice Age Scenic Trail — a 1,200-mile trail that winds through the entire state. In the winter, the rolling trails provide excellent cross-country skiing. Kettle Moraine is divided into northern and southern units: the Southern Unit alone spans 22,000 acres of pine and hardwood forests, lakes, glacial hills, prairie, and kettles — craters formed by rapidly melting glacial ice during the Ice Age — and draw around 1.5 million visitors annually. Cascade sits within the forest's Northern Unit, a 30,000-acre landscape of forested hills and three lake beaches, on which boating, canoeing, fishing, and kayaking are popular. Multiple campsites are located throughout the Northern Unit, as is the Parnell Tower visitors can climb for scenic views. Stop by the year-round Ice Age Visitor Center for exhibits about the area's glacial legacy.
Another nearby camping option is Cricket Ranch, named one of Hipcamp's best Wisconsin campsites in 2024 and 2025. Located near the Niagara Escarpment — a stretch of natural rock formed by ancient glacial activity — this former farm has been reclaimed by forest and wildland. Campers can hunt for fossils in the area's rock walls or backpack into secluded, backcountry campsites on the property.
While local camping options abound, year-round hotel lodging is limited, with a handful of chain hotels 8 miles away in Plymouth. For more variety, travelers can continue east to Lake Michigan and explore Sheboygan, an artsy surfer town known as "The Malibu of the Midwest," or 14 miles north, enjoy under-the-radar Lake Elkhart, a resort town that looks like a Hallmark movie set.
Go for a joy ride and stop into a supper club in Cascade, Wisconsin
Cascade's not big, but you'll find a few local hangouts for casual bites and beers. Harbour Lights is an unpretentious bar and grill overlooking Lake Ellen, perfect for a domestic draft and a burger or fish. "I had the fried cod... I thought it was one of the better fried fish dishes I've had in awhile," noted a Tripadvisor reviewer. "This place never disappoints!" wrote a reviewer on Google. "I had braised short ribs with horseradish-mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. It was fork-tender & the potatoes with horseradish were so tasty," they continued. Others love the lake views, beach bonfires, and how friendly the local crowd is. Another local watering hole is Andy and Amy's Parnell Tavern, a "wonderful place to stop when you're out joy riding," as a Google reviewer put it.
In this part of the Midwest, you're likely going to have to do a little driving to get around. You'll want a car not only for the Kettle Moraine State Forest Scenic Drive, but also to reach the area's best Wisconsin supper clubs. Known for their traditional Friday night fish fries and brandy old fashioned cocktails, these old-school fine-dining establishments are the state's rustic mainstays. Just 15 miles south of Cascade off Highway 28 is the Great Outdoors Supper Club, with 4.6 stars and roughly 750 Google reviews. The Great Outdoors serves classic fish fry on Fridays and prime rib on Saturdays, along with Sunday brunch and rotating beer taps. "A true Wisconsin supper club experience," wrote a Google reviewer. "It has the signature relish tray and bread basket with port wine cheese and of course old fashioned," they continued. Another agreed, stating: "Gotta love WI supper clubs — they know what's up!" Reservations are recommended.