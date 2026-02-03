Sandwiched Between Milwaukee And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Village With A Scenic Recreation Area

Burrowed throughout the Badger State are small tourist towns, rural farm villages, and cozy lakeside hamlets tucked into the rolling hills and planted along the state's flatlands. In eastern Wisconsin, between Milwaukee and Green Bay along State Highway 28, sits the small village of Cascade, home to fewer than 700 residents. Nestled in the northern shadows of Kettle Moraine State Forest, Cascade is surrounded by a glacially-shaped landscape known for its excellent hiking, rich geologic history, and a scenic drive that winds through multiple Wisconsin counties. The village offers a peaceful, small-town setting close to nature, as well as The Bird House, a Scandinavian-inspired cabin that has become one of Wisconsin's most sought-after Airbnbs. Cascade holds the distinction of being the first town in Wisconsin to power its wastewater treatment plant entirely with wind energy, thanks to two turbines erected in 2010.

Cascade is also home to Lake Ellen, a 112-acre natural inland lake. Stocked by the local Lake Ellen Association, the lake offers fishing for walleye, northern pike, and largemouth bass, and includes a no-fee public boat landing. On the lake's northern shore is Larson's Resort & Campground, a family-friendly spot with tent sites, showers and bathrooms, picnic tables and trills, a dump station, trash disposal, and hook-ups for RVs and pop-up campers.

The Kettle Moraine State Forest's hills, valleys, lakes, and rock formations were shaped by massive, colliding ice sheets that later melted, allowing forests to take root over time. After being cleared for farming following European settlement, the land was protected in the 20th century and is now considered one of Wisconsin's most diverse hiking and outdoors destinations.