Millennials Are Flocking To This Western State With Mountains, Vibrant Cities, And Convenient Living Options

Millennials have been dealt an interesting hand over the past several decades, to say the least. This generation, born between 1981 and 1996, has enough reasons to carve out their own path when it comes to careers and lifestyle. With remote work and entrepreneurship driving the millennial job market, many are looking for greener pastures in states that match their criteria. Enter Colorful Colorado, celebrated for its splendid and mountainous scenery, a healthy cost-of-living balance, and an accommodating mix of urban and suburban communities.

Having witnessed both tremendous innovations that have shaped the world irreversibly, such as the arrival of the internet, along with many crises, including wars, recessions, and a global pandemic, millennials are looking for balance and quality of life more than anything else. Colorado is increasingly proving that what initially was thought of as a trend at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is a legitimate migratory movement driven by careful decision-making, with the state witnessing an increase in millennials of nearly 35%.

Vibrant cities like Colorado Springs and Denver consistently meet the criteria of what this generation seeks. Colorado Springs led in the highest growth of millennials in the U.S. from 2010 to 2015, and remains an attractive hub for entrepreneurs and tech professionals who seek a city that offers the great outdoors within a short drive. Meanwhile, Denver entices young professionals with community and the simple pleasures of a city, such as entertainment, diverse dining experiences, and modernity without sacrificing access to nature. Alluring suburbs like Greenwood Village offer convenience, high-tier retail, and culinary delights — all within view of the Rockies.