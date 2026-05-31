Millennials Are Flocking To This Western State With Mountains, Vibrant Cities, And Convenient Living Options
Millennials have been dealt an interesting hand over the past several decades, to say the least. This generation, born between 1981 and 1996, has enough reasons to carve out their own path when it comes to careers and lifestyle. With remote work and entrepreneurship driving the millennial job market, many are looking for greener pastures in states that match their criteria. Enter Colorful Colorado, celebrated for its splendid and mountainous scenery, a healthy cost-of-living balance, and an accommodating mix of urban and suburban communities.
Having witnessed both tremendous innovations that have shaped the world irreversibly, such as the arrival of the internet, along with many crises, including wars, recessions, and a global pandemic, millennials are looking for balance and quality of life more than anything else. Colorado is increasingly proving that what initially was thought of as a trend at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is a legitimate migratory movement driven by careful decision-making, with the state witnessing an increase in millennials of nearly 35%.
Vibrant cities like Colorado Springs and Denver consistently meet the criteria of what this generation seeks. Colorado Springs led in the highest growth of millennials in the U.S. from 2010 to 2015, and remains an attractive hub for entrepreneurs and tech professionals who seek a city that offers the great outdoors within a short drive. Meanwhile, Denver entices young professionals with community and the simple pleasures of a city, such as entertainment, diverse dining experiences, and modernity without sacrificing access to nature. Alluring suburbs like Greenwood Village offer convenience, high-tier retail, and culinary delights — all within view of the Rockies.
Convenient living with a Western flair
Who wouldn't want to have a view of majestic mountains from the comfort of their home office or an affordable shared work space? Access to an outdoor lifestyle and a healthier lifestyle are some of the driving factors that young professionals are prioritizing, especially if they can afford it. An estimated 73,000 millennials moved to Denver in a single year, per SmartAsset. Colorado is currently ranked seventh for job growth, offering many career opportunities within such an environment. According to Prosum, this highly educated generation is positioned to thrive in cities like Denver, one of the country's leading hubs for education, startups, and a slew of IT-affiliated job sectors.
When it comes to housing, however, the state is most welcoming to those who can afford it. Colorado has welcomed mostly high-income and middle-income millennials, a demographic that is in the market as first-time buyers who wish to see their money's worth, so to speak, an all-inclusive package for the place they'll call home. With the Centennial State roughly 3.8% more expensive than the United States overall, some outliers still exist, including Colorado Springs, which has become an affordable option for many retirees seeking the same comforts as the younger generation.
One does not impede the other after all, there's enough space to share. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area in particular seems to be the most attractive for millennials thus far, with gorgeous trailheads, mountain peaks, and national forests only a short drive away. Speaking of convenience, living next to Aspen, America's most expensive travel destination, most certainly cuts down on the cost of having to budget for longer-term hotel stays.
Mountains call for a healthier lifestyle
It's no secret among millennials that mental health is their greatest cause of concern for their well-being. Considered the most stressed generation in modern history, there's no lack of reasons that have created this perfect storm. Needless to say, in order to avoid or recover from burnout, many are turning away from metropolises and towards one of the greatest healers: nature.
With stunning nature within arm's reach, and irresistible park names like the Garden of the Gods drawing you out for an early bike ride only 30 minutes outside Colorado Springs, it's understandable why mobile, digitally employed millennials aren't thinking twice about relocating to this idyllic state. Unbridled nature can even be found in the heart of downtown Denver, as is the case with Confluence Park, where surfing and kayaking are commonplace, along with linking trails. The Red Rock Canyon Open Space, beloved for its signature dramatic landscape of red sandstone, is another cherished hiking and leisure area fit for young families.
Outdoor access, remote work opportunities, and a strong job market tuned to millennials make Colorado a state that meets the standards young professionals seek. With the world becoming increasingly connected, they have the luxury of choice when to disconnect. With the state's cities serving as oases of modernity, and nature all around, it's hard to miss the appeal.