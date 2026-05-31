Forget Florida, Retire To This Southeast Gem With Gorgeous Beaches, Mountain Trails, And Affordable Living

Imagine a place with balmy weather, white-sand beaches, generous tax policies, and plenty of outdoor fun. Sounds like a great location to visit — and perhaps stick around a bit longer. Maybe even retire. If your mind immediately jumped to Florida, fair guess. But there's another Southeast gem that offers a gorgeous coastline and affordable living, with the added bonus of a diverse landscape beyond tropical shores, including mountain trails: Georgia.

The Peach State's initial appeal lies in its affordability, especially housing. Retirees and travelers looking to move can scope out single-family homes for $373,700, per Forbes. Homes in the Sunshine State, by comparison, cost $416,800. Florida's lack of an income tax works in its favor, though Georgia sidesteps the bulk of retiree incomes as well. Georgia wins in terms of cost of living overall. Bankrate's 2025 retirement rankings also placed Georgia ahead of Florida, ranking the states 33rd and 41st, respectively.

Those price advantages extend beyond retirees, with younger age groups and travelers benefiting from the same lower costs and access to outdoor recreation. The Peach State also has a knack for affordable dining. Spots like Fred's Meat and Bread in Atlanta serves up sandwiches good enough to get Michelin's attention, yet won't break your budget, with all items under $20. Many of Georgia's compelling attractions, like the elaborate Savannah Historic District and Forsyth Park, are free to visit. Natural wonders like the Anna Ruby Fall near Helen cost only a mere $5 to access. Travelers finding fulfillment in an active outdoor lifestyle will discover Georgia's best side without taking out a second mortgage to do it.