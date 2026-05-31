Forget Florida, Retire To This Southeast Gem With Gorgeous Beaches, Mountain Trails, And Affordable Living
Imagine a place with balmy weather, white-sand beaches, generous tax policies, and plenty of outdoor fun. Sounds like a great location to visit — and perhaps stick around a bit longer. Maybe even retire. If your mind immediately jumped to Florida, fair guess. But there's another Southeast gem that offers a gorgeous coastline and affordable living, with the added bonus of a diverse landscape beyond tropical shores, including mountain trails: Georgia.
The Peach State's initial appeal lies in its affordability, especially housing. Retirees and travelers looking to move can scope out single-family homes for $373,700, per Forbes. Homes in the Sunshine State, by comparison, cost $416,800. Florida's lack of an income tax works in its favor, though Georgia sidesteps the bulk of retiree incomes as well. Georgia wins in terms of cost of living overall. Bankrate's 2025 retirement rankings also placed Georgia ahead of Florida, ranking the states 33rd and 41st, respectively.
Those price advantages extend beyond retirees, with younger age groups and travelers benefiting from the same lower costs and access to outdoor recreation. The Peach State also has a knack for affordable dining. Spots like Fred's Meat and Bread in Atlanta serves up sandwiches good enough to get Michelin's attention, yet won't break your budget, with all items under $20. Many of Georgia's compelling attractions, like the elaborate Savannah Historic District and Forsyth Park, are free to visit. Natural wonders like the Anna Ruby Fall near Helen cost only a mere $5 to access. Travelers finding fulfillment in an active outdoor lifestyle will discover Georgia's best side without taking out a second mortgage to do it.
From the beaches to the mountains
Not too long ago, Georgia actually topped Bankrate's list of best states for retirement. Many of the same reasons also make it such a good state to visit. While Florida built much of its reputation on beaches, Georgia's charm lies in variety. Its four-season climate and diverse landscape mean active visitors can hike a wooded trail one day and then go camping, fishing, and kayaking on pristine Little Tybee Island the next.
Georgia's coastline, in fact, mimics the state's diverse landscape. While no Florida Keys, the state's barrier islands, known as the Golden Isles, create a mix of salt marshes, fishing areas, and wide stretches of beach. The latter can stand their own against their Florida siblings, despite still ranking as mostly underdiscovered gems. The otherworldly Driftwood Beach, located on the Golden Isles' Jekyll Island, consistently ranks as one of America's best. If you'd rather avoid sand everywhere and prefer to trade the coast for higher elevations, you can head north to the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Georgia's state parks include over 600 miles of hiking trails that traverse backcountry, mountainsides, historic sites, and forests. The state's highest point, Brasstown Bald, a 4,784-foot peak, offers panoramic views across the region. Its Arkaquah Trail follows a line from Brasstown Bald, then drops down into the Track Rock Gap, where petroglyphs await. Visitors and retirees can reach the peak while staying at Hiawassee, a cute lakeside town with plenty of hiking opportunities. Sometimes, seeing a lot is not as rewarding as seeing beauty up close. Destinations like the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest contain hidden Blue Ridge Mountain waterfalls with canyon views, a mix of both up-close and distant gems.
The compromises and tradeoffs
Georgia's active lifestyle extends beyond beaches and hiking trails. All the modern hallmarks of a rich, fulfilling life, from bike riding to good food, and yes, pickleball, are available in Georgia. The range of communities is broad, too. Those who want a bustling city can decamp to Atlanta. If you'd rather be as off the grid as possible, set yourself up on a Golden Isle. And mid-sized cities like Savannah offer a mix of both lifestyles.
While Georgia has a lot going for it, potential long-term travelers and retirees should consider a few factors before moving. The biggest consideration may be the weather. High summer temperatures and muggy air can leave people uncomfortable and begging for a portable air conditioner. Taken to extremes, it can be outright dangerous. (By the same token, Georgia's winters are comparatively mild.) Those lush green Georgian mountainsides can also be a major source of pollen, with a season lasting almost half a year. It can leave allergy sufferers seeking hermetically sealed digs to keep themselves from sneezing. Then again, when comparing climates, Georgia remains largely hurricane-free.
Finally, Georgia's healthcare situation may not be ideal. The nonprofit Commonwealth Fund, which promotes healthcare equity and improvement, ranked Georgia's healthcare system 45th in the U.S., with worse-than-national-average results across factors critical for seniors. Still, larger metro areas such as Atlanta offer access to nationally recognized hospital systems and specialists.