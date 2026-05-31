Nestled In Canada's North Okanagan Valley Is A Scenic Town With Mountain Views That's A Top Pick For Retirement

When you want peace and quiet in your later years, head to the countryside. Rural areas provide a slower pace of life that is just right for retirement. In a rundown of the 10 safest towns in British Columbia for retiring, WorldAtlas highlights one such rural region: the tranquil Township of Spallumcheen, home to just under 6,000 people, per World Population.

The town's name comes from the indigenous Secwepemc people who first lived in the region, and is thought to mean "beautiful valley." In the Northern Okanagan Valley, Spallumcheen is farm country with rolling mountains that make good on its name. The Columbia and Cascade mountain ranges stand behind this peaceful farmland, boasting tall, dark green, rolling hills.

For retirees who enjoy outdoor excursions and local goods, the Okanagan Valley is "Canada's Napa Valley," just south of the township. Spend your free days exploring wineries and beautiful lakes. The township encircles the town of Armstrong, which is home to a long-running farmer's market, where you'll find fresh produce, baked goods, and community to keep you socially healthy. For those who need the modern amenities of a bigger city, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital can keep you physically healthy, about 13 miles south in the town of Vernon.