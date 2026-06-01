Baltimore's Abandoned Military Fort Is Now A Graffiti-Covered Urban Gem With Fishing And A Local Park

Fort Armistead's location along the water is its main appeal for many. There is a free public boat launch in the parking lot at the end of Fort Armistead Road, as well as a long wooden pier for fishing and a small rocky beach. Anglers can catch species like striped bass and channel catfish from the pier, and it's also a popular place to take in scenic views of the water.

One thing to note is that, while the views from Fort Armistead are beautiful, the park itself is a bit rough around the edges. The most common complaint from visitors is the high amount of litter and trash, which often includes broken glass, so you may not want to bring dogs here, and it's smart to wear closed-toed shoes when you visit. Or, if you're looking for a cleaner place to catch water views, the free floating Harbor Wetlands park in Baltimore's Inner Harbor might be more your speed.

For history buffs and urban explorers, the park's main attraction is Fort Armistead itself. The fort's exterior is a veritable graffiti gallery, and the impromptu art continues inside. The fort's entrances are open to the public, and there are lots of tunnels to explore within. Just make sure you bring a flashlight — with no windows or electric lights, it's completely dark inside. Rumors say some of Fort Armistead's tunnels connect to Fort Carroll, but these claims have never been verified. If connecting tunnels ever existed, they're likely capped off or flooded and inaccessible. People seeking another fort-turned-park to explore can head a few miles north to Fort McHenry, which is a favorite stop for birders, thanks to its reputation as one of the best national parks to see bald eagles.