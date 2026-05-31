Just Outside Yellowstone Is An Affordable Idaho State Park Campground On A Dazzling Lake
Ever since its inception as the world's first national park in 1872, Yellowstone has been high on the itineraries of countless travelers, both in the United States and the world abroad. Yellowstone's popularity, unfortunately, comes with a bit of a price, as large crowds and even larger fees can dampen an otherwise perfect expedition into one of America's most beautiful areas. Yet Yellowstone's heavenly mountain ecosystem extends beyond the borders of the national park, and visitors can find numerous spots just outside the gates with worthwhile variations on Yellowstone's timeless scenery. One such park lies in the forgotten "third" state that shares a piece of Yellowstone National Park. Idaho's Henrys Lake State Park is a smaller, but stunning, satellite park in the orbit of the famous Yellowstone.
Saying Henrys Lake's is close to Yellowstone is no exaggeration. The park is located just 20 minutes from Yellowstone's West Entrance Station. With the word "lake" right in its name, you can bet that Henrys Lake State Park displays much of the same mountain lake grandeur that makes freshwater wonders like Yellowstone Lake so popular. Even better, Henrys Lake State Park is much more affordable than the increasingly high-priced Yellowstone National Park. And with exceptional camping opportunities, Henrys Lake State Park offers many of the same outdoor adventures as Yellowstone, in a smaller (and less expensive) package.
Idaho's serene mountain lake on Yellowstone's doorstep
Though it certainly needs no further accolades, Yellowstone has already been named the best U.S. national park for 2026. Henrys Lake State Park is more than close enough to the acclaimed park to inherit much of what makes Yellowstone so special. Even without a state park, Henrys Lake itself is a magnificent attraction well worth a side trip from Yellowstone. As one of Idaho's dazzling high mountain lakes, Henrys Lake covers around 6,000 acres in a vast mountain valley at an elevation of about 6,470 feet above sea level. Beyond the lake's shores are epic views of the small but dramatic Henrys Lake Mountains that rise across the Idaho-Montana border. Henrys Lake is also the origin point of the Henrys Fork of the Snake River, which crosses Idaho's high-desert floodplains in some of the West's most underrated scenery.
Henrys Lake State Park covers 585 acres on the southeastern side of the lake, with plenty of views of the surrounding mountain terrain from all angles. Beyond its unforgettable mountain views, Henrys Lake State Park is a popular location for fishing. Henrys Lake's high-elevation ecosystem makes it the perfect home for game fish like cutthroat trout, rainbow trout, and brook trout (with some of the lake's residents growing as large as three pounds). The state park has a boat ramp that's perfect for anglers and recreational boaters looking to enjoy the sparkling alpine waters. Free amenities include a fish cleaning station, bathrooms, a life jacket loaner station, and more. No matter whether you're looking from a boat or the park's shores, Henrys Lake's scenery is such that you may even forget Yellowstone National Park is just 15 miles away!
Camp out in Yellowstone Country without breaking the bank
Day-use fees at Henrys Lake State Park range from $7 to $14 per vehicle. Compare that to Yellowstone's heftier $35 entrance fee. Henrys Lake State Park is also a great overnight counterpart to Yellowstone's famed lodges. Though Yellowstone has the most campsites of any American national park, the park's popularity means that they are often annoyingly crowded. Henrys Lake State Park operates one of two public campgrounds on the shores of Henrys Lake. While not quite as comprehensive as the camping options in Yellowstone, Henrys Lake State Park campgrounds do have several memorable camping options.
The park's four fishing-fly-themed campground loops consist of the 17-site Adams Loop, the 26-site Blue Dun Loop, the 32-site Caddis Loop, and the 13-site Wooly Bugger Loop. The first three include developed campsites with electric and water hookups, while the Wooly Bugger Loop has more basic campsites with vault toilets. Most campsites are available between May and October, although 11 sites at the Blue Dun Loop are available year-round. The Blue Dun Loop and Adams Loop also include reservable five-person cabins equipped with electricity, AC, heating, picnic tables, fire pits, and porch swings. Overnight rates range from $14 to $40 for campsites, and $80-$90 for cabins. For comparison, Yellowstone's Lake Lodge cabins can run hundreds of dollars a night. Henrys Lake cabins are also available for reservation year-round.
All of Henrys Lake State Park campgrounds are located in the heart of the Continental Divide, affording campers both premium mountain views and relatively mild temperatures in the summer. The nearby Idaho mountain town of Island Park is an underrated Yellowstone gateway, with additional cabin rental opportunities and mountain-view lodging options a short drive from Henrys Lake.