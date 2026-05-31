Just Outside Yellowstone Is An Affordable Idaho State Park Campground On A Dazzling Lake

Ever since its inception as the world's first national park in 1872, Yellowstone has been high on the itineraries of countless travelers, both in the United States and the world abroad. Yellowstone's popularity, unfortunately, comes with a bit of a price, as large crowds and even larger fees can dampen an otherwise perfect expedition into one of America's most beautiful areas. Yet Yellowstone's heavenly mountain ecosystem extends beyond the borders of the national park, and visitors can find numerous spots just outside the gates with worthwhile variations on Yellowstone's timeless scenery. One such park lies in the forgotten "third" state that shares a piece of Yellowstone National Park. Idaho's Henrys Lake State Park is a smaller, but stunning, satellite park in the orbit of the famous Yellowstone.

Saying Henrys Lake's is close to Yellowstone is no exaggeration. The park is located just 20 minutes from Yellowstone's West Entrance Station. With the word "lake" right in its name, you can bet that Henrys Lake State Park displays much of the same mountain lake grandeur that makes freshwater wonders like Yellowstone Lake so popular. Even better, Henrys Lake State Park is much more affordable than the increasingly high-priced Yellowstone National Park. And with exceptional camping opportunities, Henrys Lake State Park offers many of the same outdoor adventures as Yellowstone, in a smaller (and less expensive) package.