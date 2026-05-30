Forget Boston, Retire To Massachusetts' Underrated Lakeside City With Charming New England Sights Instead

From housing to medical care, retirement is getting more and more expensive. According to the Pew Research Center, the average age of retirement has been steadily rising over the last few decades, with about 19% of adults ages 65 and older being employed today, compared to just 11% in 1987. That's why it's important to settle down in a place that has all the necessities — access to medical care, a vibrant community, and (ideally) a bit of natural beauty — without breaking the bank. Especially in New England, one of the country's most expensive regions, it can be challenging to check off every item on the list. That's where Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has you covered.

Over 20% of the population in Pittsfield is over the age of 65, and the town ranks among the area's comfiest retirement destinations that don't break the bank. Although the cost of living is still slightly higher than the national average by about 10%, it's more than 25% lower than the state average. In other words, this city in the Berkshires is a comparatively affordable alternative to most towns in Massachusetts, a state that's home to four of New England's five wealthiest suburbs.

Pittsfield is about 140 miles west of Boston, and, in fact, far closer to Albany, New York. Here, you'll find everything you need for a healthy retirement: charming New England sights beside Lake Onota, hospitals like Berkshire Medical Center, a quaint downtown, and even a historic Shaker Village that dates back to the late 18th century.