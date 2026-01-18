These Are New England's 5 Wealthiest Suburbs, According To Research

New England has a reputation for old money, evident in wealthy suburbs, famous family legacies, and Harvard or Yale diplomas. A 2025 study compiled by personal finance resource Go Banking Rates ranked America's 50 wealthiest suburbs, and revealed that the richest suburb in the country is Scarsdale, New York.

Plenty of New England suburbs made the list, too. Additionally, the list shows that the East Coast has more of the top wealthy towns than the West Coast, with the East Coast claiming 23 spots and the West Coast claiming just 19. The study was based on the average household income and typical home value of cities with 5,000 or more households in 2024.

Of the six states in New England, Massachusetts had the most spots on the top-50 list, followed by Connecticut. In 2025, U.S. News ranked Massachusetts as the wealthiest state in America, based on median household income. For Massachusetts, the median was just under $100,000, while Connecticut was named the tenth-wealthiest state, and New Hampshire was fourth. We've broken down the numbers even more to compile a countdown of the five wealthiest suburbs in New England.