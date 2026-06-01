Wisconsin's 'City Of Parks' Is A Hidden Gem With Festivals, Local Eats, And Small-Town Charm

The Midwest is full of hidden gems — towns that don't attract a lot of tourism but can offer visitors a unique experience. One such place is the small city of Merrill, Wisconsin, in the northern part of the state. Nicknamed the "City of Parks," Merrill offers hiking and biking trails, rivers for paddling, and public campgrounds.

With a population of under 10,000 people, Merrill is a quaint, laid-back town with a family-friendly community and plenty of access to nature. It's certainly off the beaten path in terms of travel destinations, but residents of nearby towns will travel to enjoy Merrill's parks, restaurants, and the local brewery. It's a hidden gem for those who want to experience a slower pace in scenic surroundings. One travel creator even describes the city as having "Gilmore Girls vibes."

To reach Merrill, you'll need to drive. The city is about a two-hour drive northwest of Appleton, Wisconsin, where you'll find the nearest major airport, and about a three-hour drive east of Minneapolis. A smaller airport — the Central Wisconsin Airport — is available about a half-hour drive away in Mosinee. Overnight visitors can choose from campgrounds or several chain hotels.