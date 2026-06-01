Wisconsin's 'City Of Parks' Is A Hidden Gem With Festivals, Local Eats, And Small-Town Charm
The Midwest is full of hidden gems — towns that don't attract a lot of tourism but can offer visitors a unique experience. One such place is the small city of Merrill, Wisconsin, in the northern part of the state. Nicknamed the "City of Parks," Merrill offers hiking and biking trails, rivers for paddling, and public campgrounds.
With a population of under 10,000 people, Merrill is a quaint, laid-back town with a family-friendly community and plenty of access to nature. It's certainly off the beaten path in terms of travel destinations, but residents of nearby towns will travel to enjoy Merrill's parks, restaurants, and the local brewery. It's a hidden gem for those who want to experience a slower pace in scenic surroundings. One travel creator even describes the city as having "Gilmore Girls vibes."
To reach Merrill, you'll need to drive. The city is about a two-hour drive northwest of Appleton, Wisconsin, where you'll find the nearest major airport, and about a three-hour drive east of Minneapolis. A smaller airport — the Central Wisconsin Airport — is available about a half-hour drive away in Mosinee. Overnight visitors can choose from campgrounds or several chain hotels.
Merrill's parks and festivals
Merrill is home to 1,400 acres of public parks and forests, offering chances to hike, paddle, play sports, and explore nature. One highlight is Council Grounds State Park, an inviting lake escape with scenic camping and outdoor fun. The park includes access to the Wisconsin River and Alexander Lake. In the summer months, people flock there to swim, paddle, fish, and camp.
For another type of experience, there's the Ice Age Trail, a historic trail of unique features passing through 30 counties. The 1,200-mile National Scenic Trail highlights Wisconsin's glacier-formed landscape. In Merrill, it passes through Grandfather Falls Recreation Area. The four-mile segment lets hikers view ancient rock formations as well as the largest waterfall on the Wisconsin River. "We had a mix of favorite parts of the hike — observing an eagle swooping for fish in the river, spotting fresh beaver stumps littering the trail, enjoying the vibrant green moss and ferns, and of course scrambling up rocks," writes IRONBULL Blog.
Merrill's parks and community centers host several local festivals each year. For example, the Merrill Festival of Quilts occurs annually at the Merrill Enrichment Center, giving local quilters a chance to display their creations, shop from vendors, and enter raffles. Another big event is Food-Truck-a-Palooza, which takes place at the Merrill Fairgrounds each May and brings dozens of food trucks and live music to the community. "From amazing food to live music, family activities, and local shopping — this event is powered by partnership and community pride," city organizers told Merrill Foto News.
Merrill's local eats
Merrill is home to beloved local restaurants with a strong community fanbase. Mexican restaurant Los Mezcales is one of the town's best-reviewed restaurants; reviewers say it serves some of the best Mexican food in the area. "How does Merrill get a place this good, and authentic?" writes one Google reviewer. "I was expecting Americanized food. It wasn't. We spent a week in Mexico City last month. You could take this place, drop it into areas near Polanco CDMX and it would succeed."
Another local favorite is the retro drive-thru spot Chip's Hamburgers, one of the last three remaining Wisconsin locations of the once-popular chain. The blue and white building looks straight out of the '70s, when the chain first opened. "This is what a burger joint ought to be," writes one Google reviewer. "These burgers are everything you want out of a drive-through window: fresh off the grill, slathered with real grilled onions and mustard, topped with pickles, and handed to you still steaming in a paper bag."
Finally, Sawmill Brewing Company is a must-visit for beer fans. The brewery is located in an old 1940s DNR Headquarters and frequently hosts community events. While some snacks are available at the bar, the brewery often hosts food trucks as well. "I have been to LOTS of breweries in Wisconsin and throughout the US, and I would rank this one as the best I have ever been to," raves a Google reviewer. Exploring more of Wisconsin? About an hour's drive from Merrill, you'll find Marshfield, a quiet Midwest escape with close-up zoo encounters and wooded trails.