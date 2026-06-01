Between Boston And Providence Is A Charming Massachusetts Town With A Casino, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Much like its fellow Massachusetts town of Yarmouth Port, Plainville boasts numerous inviting village shops. If your idea of a great day of shopping means combing the shelves of a bookshop while sipping on a cozy beverage, you're in the right place: that's the name of the game at An Unlikely Story. In addition to selling titles, this delightful indie bookstore houses a café and an upstairs event space (cleverly named Second Story), which plays host to literary events, trivia nights, and more.

Historically, this building housed a market that was a beloved town space, and An Unlikely Story's owners Jeff and Julie Kinney (yes, that's the same Jeff Kinney who wrote the popular middle-grade series Diary of a Wimpy Kid) work hard to uphold this legacy by maintaining the bookshop as a community hub. Pop in to grab a bestseller or staff pick book, and stay for a coffee, snack, or lunch, or even an author talk.

If you're looking for more esoteric items, make your way to White Mountain Crystals. At this carefully curated boutique, you can shop for crystals, tarot decks, and other spiritually engaged wares. Visitors praise the impressive selection of crystals and the knowledgeable, helpful owner.

And if it's gifts and housewares that you're after, there's also Effie's Shoppe. Here, owner Stephanie Bredberg (also known as Effie) stocks a thoughtful mix of gifts and home decor items sourced from all across the globe, and all gesturing toward Effie's self-described "farmhouse to funky" vibes.