Louisiana's Stunning Lake Escape Is A State Park Idyll With Cozy Cabins, Fishing, And Forest Camping
Outdoor activities are part of life in Louisiana. After all, it is known as 'The Sportsman's Paradise.' Lake D'Arbonne in northern Louisiana epitomizes why this moniker is apropos. It affords a wide variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, all set against the peaceful backdrop of the tree-lined shores of Lake D'Arbonne. Given that the vast majority of shoreline surrounding this 15,000-acre lake is undeveloped and the nearest town has a population of less than 4,000, a visit to Lake D'Arbonne State Park truly feels like an escape from the modern world.
Located in Farmerville, the charming Louisiana lake town some 23 miles north of Ruston, Lake D'Arbonne was created in 1963 in large part to provide additional recreational opportunities for Louisiana residents and visitors. The 655-acre Lake D'Arbonne State Park, which sits upon the lake shore across from Farmerville, has helped fulfill that purpose in grand fashion. The state park not only gives visitors access to the lake for activities such as fishing, boating, paddling, and water skiing, it also offers opportunities for camping, hiking, mountain biking, nature watching, and disc golf.
Each of these outdoor activities can be enjoyed amidst incredibly stunning scenery. Numerous bayous enter the lake along its 15-mile length. Portions of the lake consist of cypress swamp, where stately cypress trees protrude from the lake's surface. The rolling hills leading to the lake are covered by pine forests, which stretch to the shore in many places. These wooded lands are home to a menagerie of wildlife, including dozens of bird species. This is not by accident, as this state park idyll was designed to preserve the serenity and peacefulness of nature, while providing an opportunity for visitors to enjoy it.
Lake D'Arbonne State Park offers angling and paddling opportunities
Lake D'Arbonne is a renowned freshwater fishery that is home to numerous species. The state park affords anglers ample opportunity to enjoy this world-class fishing. In addition to a boat launch, the park has 5 fishing piers, so you can either fish or explore other areas of the lake. Kayak rentals are available in the visitor center.
The most sought-after species for anglers on Lake D'Arbonne are largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and bream. The trees that contribute to the incredible scenery are also largely responsible for the outstanding fishing, as the live cypress trees growing in the lake, as well as fallen trees submerged beneath the water, provide excellent fish habitat. Good fishing can be had throughout the year, especially on the main body of the lake. However, for those interested in catching crappie, arguably the most popular game fish for anglers on Lake D'Arbonne, should plan a visit for spring or fall. These are the peak seasons for catching trophy crappie, known locally as slabs.
In addition to attracting anglers, the scenic waters of Lake D'Arbonne are also a huge draw for paddlers. Launching canoes or kayaks from the state park is a great way to take in the natural beauty and offers a great opportunity for wildlife viewing and photography. Additionally, there are a number of established paddling trails in various parts of the lake and connecting bayous.
Camping at Lake D'Arbonne State Park
There are a few ways to stay overnight in this serene natural setting at Lake D'Arbonne State Park. For starters, the park features nearly 60 campsites that have water and electrical hookups. These sites can be booked for tent or RV camping. Each campsite is nestled among the towering pine trees surrounding the lake. The 7 premium sites are far from the lake's shore.
There are rental options available at Lake D'Arbonne State Park for visitors who don't want to bring their own tent or RV. There are 16 cabins, each capable of sleeping 8 people, available for rent. Each cabin is in the woods with a lake view, making them feel private, secluded, and cozy. Larger groups can book one of the 2 lodges or the group camping facility. Each lodge is equipped for up to 16 campers. The group camping facility can accommodate 52 people in its dorm-style wings. It also has a dining hall and kitchen. Reservations for campsites and cabins can be made online at GoOutdoorsLouisiana.com.
Getting to the state park from Ruston, the college town with a trendy downtown, just head north on Hwy 63, then hang a right on either LA-33 or LA-2. From Shreveport, the nearest city with a full-service airport, head east on I-20 to Minden, the South's 'Friendliest City,' then hop on LA-2. Anyone wanting to take in even more nature while spending time in Northern Louisiana can also check out nearby Lake Claiborne State Park. This underrated state park on a glistening lake is only about 45 minutes from Lake D'Arbonne State Park.