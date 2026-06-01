Colorado's Once-Thriving Artificial Lake For Water Fun Has Dried Up And Become A Unique Wildlife Habitat

Tucked into the southeast corner of Colorado is a once-thriving artificial lake that was long a hot spot for fishing and boating in an area with few opportunities for either. But these days, Two Buttes Reservoir has run completely dry, sending boating and fishing enthusiasts elsewhere. Covering about 700 acres when full, Two Buttes Reservoir typically holds around 25 feet of water and supports largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, and other species. With this kind of recreation available, this recreation area attracted folks from across the nearby borders of Kansas and Oklahoma.

The truth is, the reservoir has always occupied a precarious position because it relies almost entirely on rainfall to fill. With Colorado's current drought conditions, a particularly warm winter, and ongoing effects of climate change, it was only a matter of time before Two Buttes disappeared, and so it did in January 2026. Built in 1909 (by hand instead of machines, if you can believe it), Two Buttes Reservoir was originally meant to irrigate the surrounding land. But it could never provide as much water as it needed to, so it was sold to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in 1970 and turned into a recreational area instead.

Today, Two Buttes is a State Wildlife Area already home to animals like reptiles, coyotes, and birds. In fact, it's known as one of the best bird-watching destinations – at least in this part of Colorado. With that in mind, CPW decided to take some unexpected measures to turn this empty reservoir into a unique wildlife habitat until the rain falls.