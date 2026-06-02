There's Another Side Of Yellowstone National Park Most Visitors Never Experience

The Yellowstone National Park surely needs no introduction. This was the first ever national park in the whole wide world, and it reigns as the third most-visited national park in the United States, drawing close to 5 million people each year. One glance at Tripadvisor shows that its great natural wonders are, indeed, super popular. The dramatic Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, the wildlife-rich Lamar Valley, and the legendary Old Faithful geyser have over 13,000 past-visitor reviews between them! But what if we said that there were still some corners of this iconic reserve that most travelers don't venture to?

They lie off the beaten track, neatly away from the most famous steam-spurting hot springs, bison spotting locations, and lookouts. They're a chance to skip the booming crowds that assemble at key landmarks, or wherever a bison deigns to make an appearance along one of the two main loop roads that weave through the reserve. Plus, they are pretty darn spectacular in their own right — think lesser-known geysers and hikes that take you through active volcanic regions, driving routes around areas rich in waterfalls, and under-the-radar zones that host wolves and wild elk.

Getting to Yellowstone is the same if you're coming for the untrodden areas or the big-name draws. You can jet into airports in Bozeman, Montana, or Wyoming's year-round adventure town of Jackson Hole. There are five entrances to the park, though the Northeast Entrance on the Beartooth Highway, the "most beautiful roadway in America," is considered the quietest of all, so aim for that if you're keen to steer away from the crowds from the get-go.