America's Longest Developed Rail-Trail Is A Scenic Missouri State Park Popular With Hikers And Bikers

Missouri's railroad history began in the 1850s, with one of the major lines being the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad. Also known as MKT or the Katy, this was the first of its kind to connect Texas to the national network, which drove cattle, agricultural, and freight commerce. While the trains are long gone, the MKT path remains — except this time, you can traverse it on foot or by bike. At 240 miles, Katy Trail State Park is America's longest developed rail-trail. With 26 trailheads, this route can be as long or short as you'd like. If you were to complete its entirety, you can opt to start in Clinton in western Missouri and end your journey in Machens (or vice versa).

Following the MKT's cessation of its Missouri route in 1986, the corridor was obtained through railroad donations, railbanking legislation, and a $2.2 million contribution from Ted and Pat Jones. The tracks were removed, and the railbed was covered with crushed limestone to create a flat surface suitable for hikers and bikers. Nowadays, you can ride through scenic river bluffs and farmland while discovering historic sites, small towns, and visiting wineries. Beyond its status as a premier rail-trail, the Katy Trail is a recognized Millennium Legacy Trail.

While rail-trails are already a top choice for being flat and traffic-safe, the Katy Trail stands out not only for its length but also its picturesque landscapes. Hikers and bikers have a lot to say about their experiences along the trail. One frequent visitor said they've been "riding the entire length of this trail yearly since '92," while another wrote that "it's a great way to take in America's heartland." What's more, the Katy Trail is consistently mentioned in rankings of the country's best treks, making it a bucket-list item for many outdoor enthusiasts.