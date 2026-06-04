Equidistant From Austin And San Antonio Is Texas' Stunning State Park With Camping, Fishing, And Paddling

Texas' national parks tend to steal the spotlight, but its diverse landscapes — ranging from lush forests and pristine shorelines to dramatic canyons — are often best enjoyed in its state parks. The Lone Star State has more than 80 state parks scattered throughout its enormous territory. Found in the heart of Texas' Hill Country, only a stone's throw away from the charming community of Blanco, is one of the state's oldest and smallest state parks.

The 105-acre Blanco State Park straddles a section of its namesake river and boasts a range of outdoor activities — with limestone bluffs and a lush shoreline of bald cypress trees framing the views at all times. Water-based fun and scenery remain at the forefront of this preserve, with access to activities such as swimming, fishing, paddling, and hiking to a scenic oasis, one of Texas' best kept secrets.

As with any outdoor setting, camping adds a rustic charm to extend your getaway in nature. Blanco State Park features a lovely little campground with 29 spaces to book, including screened-in picnic areas near the river's edge. These sites come with water and electricity, and six of them offer full hookups (sewer, water, and electricity), which is perfect for RVers. A fire ring with a grill and a picnic table can be found on-site, along with facilities like showers, restrooms, and a dump station. You can spend the evening roasting some s'mores while gazing up at the stars overhead. The Blanco area is recognized as an International Dark Sky Community, so aim for a trip on a clear night close to the new moon to see the stars like you've never seen them before. Only an hour by road from both Austin and San Antonio, this nature getaway is a great spot to pause your city life and unwind over the weekend.