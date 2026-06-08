10 Things You Didn't Realize Could Get You Banned From Disney

Disney theme parks are often called the "Happiest Place on Earth," — which, they can be, provided that you follow the rules. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World operate under strict guest policies designed to protect guests and cast members from harm as well as creating an enjoyable experience for everyone. Harassing a character, bringing in an illegal substance, or engaging in physical violence are rather obvious issues that can earn you a ban from any Disney property. However, what you may not realize is that jumping off a broken-down ride or working as a private Disney park tour guide could also earn you the boot.

Disney reserves the right to ban anyone who violates any park rule. While their methodology is not publicly disclosed, there's a risk of a temporary or permanent trespass (the company's term for being banned from the park). If you try to return while on a temporary ban, it could very well lead to a permanent one. It all depends on how egregious the violation is. Popular YouTuber Adam the Woo was one of the few to famously appeal a lifetime ban and regain access. His ban came after Disney became aware he had been filming backstage at Walt Disney World.

To highlight some of the lesser-known things that might get you trespassed from Disney, we looked at official park rules and guest guidelines, reported incidents, news articles, and online Disney forums. As a former pass holder to all Disney Parks worldwide and repeat guest at Club 33, this writer is well-acquainted with how seriously Disney takes behavior that violates one or more of its rules.