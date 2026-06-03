Arizona's Pristine Backcountry Area Has $5 Camping And Rafting Rivaling The Grand Canyon
Around the world, paddlers fantasize about running the rapids of the Colorado River, right through the Grand Canyon. Thousands of adventurers have journeyed to Arizona just to experience the froth, the winding course, and the rock walls that seem to rise up to the sky. However, the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area has convinced plenty of paddlers that its own whitewater run is just as scenic and thrilling as the world's most famous canyon, and you can visit for a fraction of the price.
Entry for general activities is free at Gila Box, and campsites can be secured for as little as $5 per night. There is also a permit fee for those floating on the river. Located about 3 hours northeast of Tucson, Gila doesn't attract the crowds and commerce of the Grand Canyon, yet the conservation area still has plenty of established infrastructure for picnics, hiking, horseback riding, and four-wheel driving. With its 23,000 acres of cliffs and mesquite forest, you could easily add Gila Box to a list of Arizona's best long trails through breathtaking canyons.
If you're wondering about the unwieldy name, the Gila River is one of most formidable waterways west of the Mississippi, running an east-west course across most of Arizona. Originating in New Mexico, part of the river's 630-mile journey cuts through a canyon, known as "Gila Box," which is the keystone feature of the conservation area. "Riparian" generally refers to the banks of a river. Put all that together, and you have the full official name of the area, which was designated by Congress in 1990 and is supervised by the Bureau of Land Management.
How to enjoy Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area
One of the main attractions at Gila Box is its paddling. The full course runs about 22 miles, starting at the Old Safford Bridge and venturing westward, toward the sizable town of Safford. The waters can be fairly low and calm, depending on the season, but you should come prepared for Class II or III rapids. Experienced paddlers recommend bringing camping equipment and dividing the journey into two days. If you're planning to paddle the whole way — or at least several miles of it — a kayak is best, and you should plan to bring your own. Inflatable rafts or SUPs could also work for "floating" the river. Swimming is permitted throughout, and in certain places, the water is famous for feeling bathtub-warm.
Then there's the camping. Gila Box has two different campgrounds, Riverview and Owl Creek, which each have a number of sites for tents, campers, and RVs. There's no way to reserve a site, as the system is first-come-first-served, but the daily price is only $5 total for two vehicles, with an additional charge of $2 for any subsequent vehicles. Note that Riverview has potable water, while Owl Creek does not, though both have restrooms and other basic amenities.
The rest of Gila Box is open to responsible exploration, and visitors are encouraged to wander local shores, cliffs, and springs to their hearts' content. Note that the elevation starts at 3,100 feet above sea level and rises up to 4,400 feet, so the air can be considerably cooler here than in the lower Sonoran Desert. If you're looking for more high-country thrills, Southern Arizona's "sky island" is an overlooked mountain peak rising above desert scenery, and it's only about 40 miles away.
Getting to Gila Box Conservation Area and where to stay
You will have to drive here, as there is no mass transit to the conservation area. The largest town near Gila Box is Safford (pop. 10,300), where you can stock up on supplies at stores along U.S. Highway 70. Travelers can drive right into the main entrance and stop for a stretch at the Dry Canyon Parking Area or Spring Canyon Picnic Area. From there, your options are pretty open-ended. You can hike just about anywhere, wade into the river water, or put in a watercraft. The landscape is generally open and quiet, and some visitors will feel like they have the whole wilderness to themselves.
Affordable camping is a major draw, of course, but the conditions are pretty rustic, and each campground may run out of available sites on busy evenings. Another option is to stay at one of the dozen hotels in Safford. This area is pretty far from major hubs like Tucson and Phoenix, so visitors will likely weave Gila Box into a bigger road trip through the Southwest. If you're on the lookout for river-based adventure and geologic wonder, the Gila-forested canyon town of Glenwood has hot springs, trails, and camping, and it's located between Tucson and Albuquerque.