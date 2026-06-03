Arizona's Pristine Backcountry Area Has $5 Camping And Rafting Rivaling The Grand Canyon

Around the world, paddlers fantasize about running the rapids of the Colorado River, right through the Grand Canyon. Thousands of adventurers have journeyed to Arizona just to experience the froth, the winding course, and the rock walls that seem to rise up to the sky. However, the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area has convinced plenty of paddlers that its own whitewater run is just as scenic and thrilling as the world's most famous canyon, and you can visit for a fraction of the price.

Entry for general activities is free at Gila Box, and campsites can be secured for as little as $5 per night. There is also a permit fee for those floating on the river. Located about 3 hours northeast of Tucson, Gila doesn't attract the crowds and commerce of the Grand Canyon, yet the conservation area still has plenty of established infrastructure for picnics, hiking, horseback riding, and four-wheel driving. With its 23,000 acres of cliffs and mesquite forest, you could easily add Gila Box to a list of Arizona's best long trails through breathtaking canyons.

If you're wondering about the unwieldy name, the Gila River is one of most formidable waterways west of the Mississippi, running an east-west course across most of Arizona. Originating in New Mexico, part of the river's 630-mile journey cuts through a canyon, known as "Gila Box," which is the keystone feature of the conservation area. "Riparian" generally refers to the banks of a river. Put all that together, and you have the full official name of the area, which was designated by Congress in 1990 and is supervised by the Bureau of Land Management.