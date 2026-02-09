Arizona's 5 Longest Trails Through Breathtaking Canyons

Arizona, for all of its unique topographical features, is very much a land of canyons. Many of the most drop-dead gorgeous canyons in the American West are located within Arizona's borders, with everything from vast, world-famous canyon formations to small, intimate slot canyons hidden in red rock countryside. Arizona's complex geology and unique desert conditions have combined to forge many of the world's most dramatic canyon systems, including several superb examples in Arizona's many acclaimed national and state parks. And, despite their treacherous terrain and even more treacherous Arizona weather, many of the state's spectacular canyons are also the sites of truly unforgettable hiking trails.

Arizona's one-of-a-kind desert environment and otherworldly geological foundation have already provided the state with many of America's most sought-after trails. The wonders of modern infrastructure have also put many of Arizona's most beautiful canyons well within reach of most travelers via short and sweet hikes along well-developed paths and accessible observation decks.

However, for more daring hikers, Arizona's rugged canyon landscapes are best experienced on long, epic, and challenging trails covering several miles of intricate canyon geography. While these longer and more challenging hikes are certainly not for everyone, they will forge lifelong memories among those who are up to the challenge. If you feel like you're among them, these five epic trails are some of the longest hikes through Arizona's canyons, with consistently high rankings on review sites like AllTrails.com, exceptional on-the-ground scenery, and second-to-none tours of some of Arizona's best outdoor destinations.