Outside Tacoma Is Washington's Artificial Lake With Parks, Golf, And Mountain Views
When you think of the Pacific Northwest, lush green landscapes, towering mountain peaks, and an abundance of scenic waterways come to mind. You'll find all three on display within the state of Washington, which attracts travelers for its beauty and outdoor recreation. Particularly recognized for its water, the Evergreen State is home to more than 70,000 miles of rivers and 8,000 lakes, often flanked by mountains, and providing scenic exploration. One prime example is the artificial Lake Tapps, where parks, mountain views, and a golf course draw in visitors.
The 4.5 square mile Lake Tapps is located 20 miles east of downtown Tacoma in Pierce County. The lake rests amongst the foothills of the over 14,000-foot-high Mount Rainier, the tallest peak in the state. The man-made lake was created from flooding four natural lakes in the early 1900s by the Pacific Coast Power Company in an effort to produce hydroelectric power. Once power production ended, the lake was sold in 2009 to the Cascade Water Alliance as a drinking water source for nearly 350,000 residents in the area. In addition, the 45 miles of shoreline are predominantly known for lakefront recreation for locals, travelers, and day trippers.
Lake Tapps is a year-round destination, with each season offering a different experience for visitors. During spring and summer, the water level is at its peak, and ideal for all water activities. From October through March, that level is lowered, making it less suitable for most recreation; however, you can still enjoy the shoreline parks, scenic vistas, and walking paths.
Take in mountain views and exploring parks in Lake Tapps, Washington
On clear days when the weather cooperates, you can experience scenic mountain views from most corners of Lake Tapps, including from two public parks enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. The North Lake Tapps Park is 135 acres on the north side of the lake with extensive waterfront terrain, which includes a boat launch and a swimming section. It's also one of the best spots to enjoy unobstructed mountain views of Mount Rainier at a viewpoint reached by the North Lake Tapps Loop walking path, which is approximately a mile long through a wooded area. The Pierce County website advises arriving early during busy summer months and staying informed about parking availability and cost. The park enjoys longer hours during the spring and summer, and the boat launch is typically not available during the winter season from November to March.
The 45-acre Allan Lake Park lies on the western side of Lake Tapps and is managed by the city of Bonney Lake, featuring a variety of recreation facilities and the site of community events. For water-based recreation, there is a boat launch, fishing pier, swimming area, and kayak and paddleboard rentals. You can also embark on foot along the easy and short Allan Yorke Park Loop trail, where you'll be treated to waterfront and towering mountain vistas on a clear day, according to AllTrails.
Engaging in water recreation, accessible from either park location, is another way to capture a glimpse of Mount Rainier. Additionally, Dash Point State Park, a scenic Washington state park with a lovely beach, camping, and trails for more waterfront fun, is just 17 miles away, or branch out to one of Washington's five deepest lakes to visit.
Hit the links at Lake Tapps
For golfers looking to hit the links, the nine-hole Tapps Island Golf Course is open to the public and features a practice green, pro shop, and dining facilities. The course's surrounding community and its amenities are private and available only to residents. Tee times can be reserved online, with options to play nine or make it a full 18 with different starting points. Golf carts are available for use on a first-come, first-served basis for an additional fee, as is rental equipment if you don't have your own — note that collared shirts are required for all players.
The full-service Island Lodge by Al Lago restaurant with a full bar is open daily for lunch and dinner, along with brunch on Sundays, and is located above the pro shop. Steve's at The Turn is a hot dog, snack, and beverage cart located just outside the shop, primarily open during spring and summer daytimes only.
Reviews of the course focus on its stunning lake and alpine views, with other high marks for affordability and course layout. One Google reviewer shares, "This is my favorite course by far. There is a water hazard [on] 8 of the 9 holes. There are many great views of the lake and Mount Rainier. The course is well maintained." A Yelper notes: "This golf course is a hidden gem – many think it's a private course but it's not! It's some of the most beautiful terrain with several bridges and water hazards spanning right over parts of Lake Tapps. Enjoy incredible Mt. Rainier views from the first few holes." The course is convenient to surrounding cities such as Federal Way, Washington's family-friendly city with scenic gardens and tasty eats, just 12 miles away from the lake.