Outside Tacoma Is Washington's Artificial Lake With Parks, Golf, And Mountain Views

When you think of the Pacific Northwest, lush green landscapes, towering mountain peaks, and an abundance of scenic waterways come to mind. You'll find all three on display within the state of Washington, which attracts travelers for its beauty and outdoor recreation. Particularly recognized for its water, the Evergreen State is home to more than 70,000 miles of rivers and 8,000 lakes, often flanked by mountains, and providing scenic exploration. One prime example is the artificial Lake Tapps, where parks, mountain views, and a golf course draw in visitors.

The 4.5 square mile Lake Tapps is located 20 miles east of downtown Tacoma in Pierce County. The lake rests amongst the foothills of the over 14,000-foot-high Mount Rainier, the tallest peak in the state. The man-made lake was created from flooding four natural lakes in the early 1900s by the Pacific Coast Power Company in an effort to produce hydroelectric power. Once power production ended, the lake was sold in 2009 to the Cascade Water Alliance as a drinking water source for nearly 350,000 residents in the area. In addition, the 45 miles of shoreline are predominantly known for lakefront recreation for locals, travelers, and day trippers.

Lake Tapps is a year-round destination, with each season offering a different experience for visitors. During spring and summer, the water level is at its peak, and ideal for all water activities. From October through March, that level is lowered, making it less suitable for most recreation; however, you can still enjoy the shoreline parks, scenic vistas, and walking paths.