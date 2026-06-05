Forget Florida, Retire To This Premiere East Coast State With No Income Tax And Mountain And Ocean Access

Florida is a beloved retirement destination for a host of standout reasons. No individual income tax, loads of sunshine, a wealth of recreational possibilities, and pristine beaches give retirees plenty of great reasons to call the Sunshine State home. But Florida isn't the only East Coast state with desirable tax advantages and beaches where active retirees can revel in endless outdoor activities. Beautiful, vibrant New Hampshire is a tax-friendly retirement haven boasting all of the above, plus the one thing Florida, America's flattest state, lacks — access to soaring mountain ranges.

One of America's original thirteen colonies, New Hampshire is a cultural and natural beauty powerhouse shaped by the earliest days of U.S. history. Bordered by three other New England states and Canada, and kissing the Atlantic at its southeastern foot, the Granite State is dripping in lakes, rivers, mountains, and forests. Its landscape is also dotted with charming towns that welcome retirees — nearly 27% of New Hampshire's population is over the age of 60, 19% of whom are 65 and older.

Florida's low tax burden has long made it a big draw for retirees, as residents pay no income, estate, inheritance, long-term capital gains, or retirement income tax. However, New Hampshire residents enjoy these same tax benefits plus the additional perk of no sales tax. This makes New Hampshire the third most tax competitive state in the nation, according to the nonprofit organization Tax Foundation, besting Florida, which ranks fifth. The one tax to keep your eye on in New Hampshire? Property taxes, which are some of the highest in the nation. But these vary widely depending on where you live, so it's worth investigating before picking a place to settle down.