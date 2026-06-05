Forget Florida, Retire To This Premiere East Coast State With No Income Tax And Mountain And Ocean Access
Florida is a beloved retirement destination for a host of standout reasons. No individual income tax, loads of sunshine, a wealth of recreational possibilities, and pristine beaches give retirees plenty of great reasons to call the Sunshine State home. But Florida isn't the only East Coast state with desirable tax advantages and beaches where active retirees can revel in endless outdoor activities. Beautiful, vibrant New Hampshire is a tax-friendly retirement haven boasting all of the above, plus the one thing Florida, America's flattest state, lacks — access to soaring mountain ranges.
One of America's original thirteen colonies, New Hampshire is a cultural and natural beauty powerhouse shaped by the earliest days of U.S. history. Bordered by three other New England states and Canada, and kissing the Atlantic at its southeastern foot, the Granite State is dripping in lakes, rivers, mountains, and forests. Its landscape is also dotted with charming towns that welcome retirees — nearly 27% of New Hampshire's population is over the age of 60, 19% of whom are 65 and older.
Florida's low tax burden has long made it a big draw for retirees, as residents pay no income, estate, inheritance, long-term capital gains, or retirement income tax. However, New Hampshire residents enjoy these same tax benefits plus the additional perk of no sales tax. This makes New Hampshire the third most tax competitive state in the nation, according to the nonprofit organization Tax Foundation, besting Florida, which ranks fifth. The one tax to keep your eye on in New Hampshire? Property taxes, which are some of the highest in the nation. But these vary widely depending on where you live, so it's worth investigating before picking a place to settle down.
New Hampshire mountains and beaches are never far for active, outdoorsy retirees
Retiring in New Hampshire means that the great outdoors and all the exciting recreation it offers are never far. According to a YouTube video published by New Hampshire realtor and resident Adam Dow, residents of the state joke that New Hampshire's compact size (it's the 5th smallest American state by area) means no matter where you happen to be, you're always less than an hour away from where you want to go. That's fantastic news in a state boasting mountainous terrains, both lakeside and coastal beaches, and a true four seasons climate.
New Hampshire's spectacular White Mountain National Forest is an 800,000-acre expanse straddling the border between New Hampshire and Maine that's blanketed in soaring alpine granite peaks. White Mountain is also home to majestic Mount Washington –the highest point in the northeastern U.S. that reaches upwards of 6,200 feet. Hikers who reach its summit are rewarded with views that stretch into Canada and the five bordering states.
Among the forest's waterfalls, slopes, and 1,400 miles of trails, visitors will find year-round recreation that includes skiing, hiking, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, and mountain biking. It's also the spot to be in autumn, when the mountains transform into a show of New England's famous fall foliage.
With its sprawling, sandy shore and lively, rambling boardwalk, Hampton Beach was named the third best beach on the East Coast by Condé Nast Traveler (via Yahoo! Travel). A more tranquil Atlantic escape is Seabrook Beach — a quiet, secret beach undulating with sand dunes. Boasting over 1,000 lakes and ponds, New Hampshire's freshwater beaches span the entire state. Some of the best places to take a dip are New Hampshire's state parks. At Echo Lake, Wadleigh State Park, and Wentworth State Park, admission for residents over 65 is free.
These scenic New Hampshire towns are top picks for retirees
When it comes to the best places in New Hampshire to retire, several scenic towns stand out. Keene – about an hour's drive southwest of the state capital Concord — was named by both SmartAsset and WorldAtlas as a top spot for retirees. With just 23,000 residents, Keene is a small town by headcount, but its art galleries, 40-plus miles of picturesque trails, lineup of annual festivals, and award-winning entertainment and eclectic shops offer residents plenty to do. With a dedicated geriatrics department at Cheshire Medical Center, and the packed roster of programs at Keene Senior Center, retirees will be well-served by health care and community, too.
Concord is perfect for active retirees seeking lots of culture. Nestled along the Merrimack River – a playground for boating, kayaking, and canoeing, lively Concord boasts a pretty, pedestrian-friendly downtown brimming with shops, eateries, and galleries. The town's residents enjoy a perfect blend of historic charm and nature with landmarks like the home of President Franklin Pierce, apple-picking at verdant, tree-lined orchards, or dipping in local lake and riverside beaches. A range of health care and services can be found at Concord Hospital.
Walkable, picturesque Portsmouth, which straddles the border of Maine in southeastern New Hampshire, is another desirable retirement contender where 20 percent of residents are over 65. A hub of shopping and eateries beloved by travel guru Samantha Brown, Portsmouth is brimming with historic mansions housing fascinating museums, a bustling theater scene, and a gorgeous natural landscape bursting with peaceful recreation like this sandy, amenity-rich beach park. Portsmouth also boasts the second most medical centers in New Hampshire, serving its 22,000 residents with plenty of hospital and medical facility options.