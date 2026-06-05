The 9 Best Finger Lakes Towns To Spend Your Retirement

If there is a place in the United States that could be considered perfect for retirees, it very well could be the Finger Lakes region in northern New York. Between the amazing wineries, old towns full of character, beautiful scenery, lakeside views, and close-knit communities, it's hard to imagine a place more suitable for spending your golden years. However, with a region spanning a significant distance, it's challenging to determine which Finger Lakes town is right for you. That's why we're breaking down the nine best Finger Lakes towns to spend your retirement.

For the unacquainted, the Finger Lakes area is a 9,000-square-mile region in upper New York, situated between Buffalo and Syracuse, and just south of Rochester. It is comprised of 11 long and narrow lakes. The region is rich in landscape diversity, with dense forests, rocky gorges, and expansive rolling hills rich in agriculture. Steeped in natural beauty, the region is known for many things, including top-tier vineyards, access to incredible recreation and nature, charming towns with old-time architecture, and deep historical roots.

With communities sprinkled throughout, with metro areas containing around 100,000 people and small villages with a population of fewer than 1,000 residents, there is something here for everyone. When compiling this list, we considered the natural beauty of each town, access to community events and activities, and the unique characteristics that make each town exciting to live in. Based on these factors, these towns stand out above the rest.