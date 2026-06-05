The 9 Best Finger Lakes Towns To Spend Your Retirement
If there is a place in the United States that could be considered perfect for retirees, it very well could be the Finger Lakes region in northern New York. Between the amazing wineries, old towns full of character, beautiful scenery, lakeside views, and close-knit communities, it's hard to imagine a place more suitable for spending your golden years. However, with a region spanning a significant distance, it's challenging to determine which Finger Lakes town is right for you. That's why we're breaking down the nine best Finger Lakes towns to spend your retirement.
For the unacquainted, the Finger Lakes area is a 9,000-square-mile region in upper New York, situated between Buffalo and Syracuse, and just south of Rochester. It is comprised of 11 long and narrow lakes. The region is rich in landscape diversity, with dense forests, rocky gorges, and expansive rolling hills rich in agriculture. Steeped in natural beauty, the region is known for many things, including top-tier vineyards, access to incredible recreation and nature, charming towns with old-time architecture, and deep historical roots.
With communities sprinkled throughout, with metro areas containing around 100,000 people and small villages with a population of fewer than 1,000 residents, there is something here for everyone. When compiling this list, we considered the natural beauty of each town, access to community events and activities, and the unique characteristics that make each town exciting to live in. Based on these factors, these towns stand out above the rest.
Ithaca
If you're in search of a charming, artsy, and vibrant Finger Lakes town that has a bustling community, easy access to nature, and historical appeal, Ithaca might be the place. Home of Cornell University, Ithaca is the largest of the Finger Lakes towns, with the metro area growing to nearly 100,000 residents during the school year.
Nestled at the southern tip of Cayuga Lake, this town is full of character. You can wander off into solitude on the many nearby trails and waterfalls surrounding the town. Don't miss a visit to the Ithaca Farmers Market, rated No. 1 in the country by Newsweek's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.
Penn Yan
For lakeside fun and activities, it's hard to beat Penn Yan and its access to Lake Keuka. The lake is a haven for watersports and recreation, in addition to its natural beauty. Penn Yan is a pleasant town with a colorful, historic downtown featuring loads of local shops, eateries, and wineries to explore.
An agricultural town, one of the things Penn Yan is best known for is the historic Birkett Mills, one of the world's largest producers of buckwheat products. Penn Yan hosts events every year, providing great opportunities to connect with the community, like the annual Keuka Arts Festival.
Geneva
Looking to make your dollar stretch a little further in retirement? Geneva not only has beautiful scenery in this calmer, more rural town, but it also exists without municipal property taxes! Spend time soaking in culture and arts at the Smith Opera House or visit the many museums in town.
Geneva is also the starting point for the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, which features 28 wineries and hundreds of wine varieties to try. Member wineries often host fun events throughout the year and offer some incredible food, too.
Aurora
One of the East Coast's most overlooked small towns, Aurora is an incredible choice for retirement. Because of the town's pristine and well-taken-care-of historical buildings and sites, the entirety of Aurora is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. With a population under 1,000, this is a place where you really get to know your neighbors and the local community. Just because it's small doesn't mean there's nothing to do; Aurora is known for its lovely inns that also host local businesses within them, such as restaurants, shops, and spas.
Watkins Glen
If your priority in retirement is to spend time in pristine nature, have easy access to trails, and gorgeous landscapes at your fingertips, look no further than Watkins Glen. Home to Watkins Glen State Park, the area offers recreational opportunities in a unique geological setting with breathtaking gorges carved by glaciers.
Watkins Glen isn't only known for its natural beauty, however. It's also famous for auto racing, sporting its very own international raceway dating back to 1948. The town also features a quaint yet vibrant main street featuring a pier and great shops where festivals and events are held year-round, providing fun and community connections.
Skaneateles
Nestled on the banks of the pristine turquoise waters of Skaneateles Lake, Skaneateles is a lively town boasting a gorgeous waterfront with fantastic shopping, dining, and events to keep you busy. This historic town was originally established as tracts of land promised to Revolutionary War soldiers. It was eventually incorporated in 1833, meaning there are nearly 200 years of solid record, and the architecture of Skaneateles shows its deep historical roots. Many of the old homes in this town date back hundreds of years and were part of the Underground Railroad.
Corning
The city of Corning, situated along the Chemung River, is an underrated city where glass artistry and scenic views shine. Corning is full of museums to explore, great arts galleries and events, and is known for its glass production. You can spend all day wandering around the Gaffer District, a collection of eclectic streets full of restaurants, shops, breweries, wineries, and weekly farmers markets. The town hosts many events, including the annual Glassfest, so there is always fun and a sense of connection to be had in Corning.
Canandaigua
Canandaigua, a word meaning "the chosen spot," is a pristine lakefront town full of character and charm. It boasts tons of breweries and wineries and is known for its rich agricultural land, perfect for growing grapes for wine. It has a city pier with vibrant, colorful boathouses dating back to the late 1800s. The historic downtown features over 100 shops and restaurants, with live music, events, and arts to appreciate throughout. There is always something fun and interesting to do in Canandaigua, offering great opportunities to stay in touch with the local community and residents.
Waterloo
Known as the birthplace of Memorial Day, Waterloo is a perfect retirement town for those who care about history and preservation. Not only was Memorial Day started here by Henry Wells in 1865, but it also has a connection to the founding of the women's rights movement back in 1848. This town is full of rich history, but that's not all it has to offer; situated between two of the Finger Lakes, Seneca and Cayuga, it also offers plenty of opportunities for recreation and connection with nature.