Yosemite's Less-Traveled High Country Route Is One Of The World's Most Unforgettable Adventures

It's no secret that Yosemite National Park is a mecca for nature lovers, rock climbers, and hikers. But it's a park that is also full of surprises, and the biggest one may be that its most unforgettable hike isn't even in the popular Yosemite Valley; it's trekking the Yosemite Grand Traverse.

With stunning views of the park's meadows, waterfalls, and alpine lakes, this high-country route is considered one of Yosemite's most scenic. Outdoor Adventure journalist Peter Potterfield listed it in his book "25 Classic Hikes in North America" and also included it in a National Geographic article about the world's top 15 trails (via Day Zero Project).

This backcountry trail isn't for the faint of heart. It's hardcore hiking that requires a five to eight-day commitment and extensive planning and preparation for hikers. Permits can also be challenging to secure. Luckily, a few hiking companies coordinate guided tours, including Wildland Trekking, Explore Share, and Axis Wild Expeditions.