South Carolina's Abandoned Military Fort On The Coast Is Now A Historic Preserve With A Scenic Beach

South Carolina's Lowcountry entices visitors with Hilton Head's beachfront golf courses, lush nature preserves, and miles of coastline. However, it's also a top destination for American history enthusiasts. For the chance to see one of South Carolina's last remaining Spanish-American War era fortifications, visit Fort Fremont Historical Preserve, a 15-acre plot 14 miles from Beaufort.

The fort dates back to 1885, when President Grover Cleveland ordered the land fortified to face the growing naval threat posed by Spain. Constructed in 1899, Fort Fremont was one of six outposts intended to defend the coastline during the Spanish-American War of 1898. What made Fremont stand out was its modern defenses, including two batteries that towered above the Lowlands and housed guns capable of striking targets 8 miles offshore. According to the Friends of Fort Fremont Historical Park, "Ft. Fremont represented the state-of-the-art military technology against the predominant threat of the era — seaborne attack by modern steam-driven battleships." Despite its impressive fortifications, Fort Fremont never saw action, and by 1911, the remaining troops were transferred to Galveston, Texas.

Situated on St. Helena Island, one of over 100 Sea Islands, the preserve offers views of Port Royal Sound from the beach. Further inland, you'll find the abandoned batteries covered in moss and vines. The preserve is also home to the Fort Fremont History Center in Memory of Pete Richards, a museum dedicated to the fort's mission and preserving Spanish-American War-era military architecture in South Carolina.