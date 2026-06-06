Between Albany And Syracuse Is New York's Old Quarry Turned Farm That's Now A Scenic Park With Trails And Art
The state of New York is no stranger to quarries, from abandoned sites resembling a forgotten thrones to ones transformed into striking, monolithic monuments. While some quarries have been lost to time, others have found new life, as seen in the scenic Stone Quarry Art Park. This 104-acre space has had a fascinating modern history, functioning as a colonial settlement, a quarry, and a farm. Now, the old quarry has a new face — one that combines trails with open-air art. The majority of visitors have left glowing reviews of this place, with one saying on Google: "If you've been on the fence about going, you really owe it to yourself to put on a pair of comfy shoes and enjoy some truly beautiful sculptures while you get your steps in."
Established by Dorothy Riester in 1991, Stone Quarry Art Park was once home to the People of the Standing Stone of Onyota'a:ká, but the arrival of settlers brought quarrying operations in the late 19th century. It was repurposed as a farm after Mary Hackley acquired the land in the early 20th century, before falling into the hands of Riester in 1958. For years, she and her husband lived and created art, eventually turning it into a public space for everyone to discover.
The not-for-profit art park beckons curious minds fascinated by outdoor sculptures, as well as those who simply wish to go on a serene stroll. With verdant meadows and lush forests surrounding the land, you get to soak in the tranquility. Stone Quarry Art Park is situated in Madison County between Albany and Syracuse. The drive from Syracuse takes only 30 minutes, while Albany is farther at two hours and 15 minutes. Rochester is slightly closer at just under two hours.
Trails at Stone Quarry Art Park
Stone Quarry Art Park is nestled on the outskirts of the picturesque lake town of Cazenovia, a trendy hub of outdoor recreation, dining, and historic sites. If you feel like going for a walk while getting your art fix, all you have to do is drive five minutes from the downtown district to get to the art park. Open year-round from sunrise to sunset, the park doesn't charge an entrance fee, operating instead on a "pay-what-you-want" policy. However, if you're planning to come with a large group, it is recommended that you give plenty of notice. You can also visit with your dog as long as they're on leash at all times. There are two compost toilets available on the premises.
Guests can explore about 4 miles of trails at the park, which also serve as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing routes during the wintertime. The Vista Trail is the shortest, which makes a 0.25-mile loop around the midcentury modern Hilltop House, where Dorothy Riester worked and lived. The home has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2014. The Queendom Trail, marked with purple blazes, makes a bigger loop around the park, taking you toward the hills and fields, including the Hilltop House. Meanwhile, the NCT Link Trail is part of a longer trail that traverses the park — look for the blue blazes to see where it takes you.
You can also follow suggested routes on AllTrails, including a 1.4-mile loop around the area. Another option is taking the Link Trail from Chenango Street, which extends for 4.1 miles. Pack some snacks for a picnic on the hill, and feel free to bring your own supplies (like a propane stove) to take in the views.
Admire the art at Stone Quarry Art Park
While Albany (New York's oldest town) is a history-rich gem with world-class museums, Stone Quarry Art Park offers a different kind of cultural immersion. Every visit to the park can end up being different thanks to the rotating exhibits on display. One visitor vouches for that statement on Google, saying: "The views are stunning, in every seasons and the art is ever-changing which is so beautiful to see after a year or two, or even 15."
Wander the Secret Garden and Roadside Meadow, and you'll come across an installation called "Effendi" by Charles Frazier. While it looks like a gazebo, it serves as both an artwork and a shaded retreat. Over at the Upper and Lower Meadow, you'll notice text art brought to life by Xinan Ran and Sarah Lammer. The artists produced the phrase "worrying and wondering" and the word "wingwoman" using a clay loam topsoil, mixed with water and lime. Another one of their works, "hurry," is located in the Hilltop. The concept behind them comes from general conversations, both in person and online. The Hilltop has the highest concentration of sculptures, spanning a variety of themes, so make sure to continue exploring in this area.
Perhaps the most collaborative artwork at Stone Quarry is "AND EAT IT TOO," created by Patrick Costello alongside carpenters, farmers, and other participants. This piece is built from natural materials and symbolizes humanity's biological and emotional role in the ecosystem. And like all living things, the sculpture will naturally break down and return to the soil. Before visiting, check out the full list of current works in the park. After you're done with your walk, drive to Syracuse to enjoy one of the most affordable cities for a vacation.