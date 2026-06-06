Between Albany And Syracuse Is New York's Old Quarry Turned Farm That's Now A Scenic Park With Trails And Art

The state of New York is no stranger to quarries, from abandoned sites resembling a forgotten thrones to ones transformed into striking, monolithic monuments. While some quarries have been lost to time, others have found new life, as seen in the scenic Stone Quarry Art Park. This 104-acre space has had a fascinating modern history, functioning as a colonial settlement, a quarry, and a farm. Now, the old quarry has a new face — one that combines trails with open-air art. The majority of visitors have left glowing reviews of this place, with one saying on Google: "If you've been on the fence about going, you really owe it to yourself to put on a pair of comfy shoes and enjoy some truly beautiful sculptures while you get your steps in."

Established by Dorothy Riester in 1991, Stone Quarry Art Park was once home to the People of the Standing Stone of Onyota'a:ká, but the arrival of settlers brought quarrying operations in the late 19th century. It was repurposed as a farm after Mary Hackley acquired the land in the early 20th century, before falling into the hands of Riester in 1958. For years, she and her husband lived and created art, eventually turning it into a public space for everyone to discover.

The not-for-profit art park beckons curious minds fascinated by outdoor sculptures, as well as those who simply wish to go on a serene stroll. With verdant meadows and lush forests surrounding the land, you get to soak in the tranquility. Stone Quarry Art Park is situated in Madison County between Albany and Syracuse. The drive from Syracuse takes only 30 minutes, while Albany is farther at two hours and 15 minutes. Rochester is slightly closer at just under two hours.