Between St. Louis And Nashville Is Illinois' Once-Thriving Mine That's Now A Park With Trails And Lake Fishing

Extracting coal — with its strip mines and massive machinery — doesn't exactly have the best reputation. But once the coal mining stops, new opportunities emerge. Case in point, Sahara Woods State Recreation Area, a once-thriving coal mine that's now a lush park. Located about two-and-a-half hours from St. Louis, Missouri, and three hours away from Nashville, Tennessee, the park's forested landscapes and abundant waters prove that, with time and effort, nature can rebound from just about anything.

The park was once home to a strip mine operated by the Sahara Coal Company, and coal was extracted from the land between 1936 and 1993. A few years after the mine shut down, the land was given to the state of Illinois and was repurposed into green space. With the heavy equipment gone, the area was transformed into an expanse of wilderness and clear waters brimming with fish, offering 4,000 acres of outdoor activities. The mine significantly altered the land, leaving behind rugged slopes and uneven terrain, which is now mixed with grassy areas, lakes, and forests.

"The park is well taken care of. Great for a day out. The park is very large with different places to park or hike," reads a five-star Google review. "Beautiful area, super clear water, plenty of places to fish, and kayak, and take your boats," another visitor wrote on Google. Taken as a whole, Sahara Woods is a great day trip destination and fishing hot spot for Southern Illinois locals and visitors.