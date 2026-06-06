Between St. Louis And Nashville Is Illinois' Once-Thriving Mine That's Now A Park With Trails And Lake Fishing
Extracting coal — with its strip mines and massive machinery — doesn't exactly have the best reputation. But once the coal mining stops, new opportunities emerge. Case in point, Sahara Woods State Recreation Area, a once-thriving coal mine that's now a lush park. Located about two-and-a-half hours from St. Louis, Missouri, and three hours away from Nashville, Tennessee, the park's forested landscapes and abundant waters prove that, with time and effort, nature can rebound from just about anything.
The park was once home to a strip mine operated by the Sahara Coal Company, and coal was extracted from the land between 1936 and 1993. A few years after the mine shut down, the land was given to the state of Illinois and was repurposed into green space. With the heavy equipment gone, the area was transformed into an expanse of wilderness and clear waters brimming with fish, offering 4,000 acres of outdoor activities. The mine significantly altered the land, leaving behind rugged slopes and uneven terrain, which is now mixed with grassy areas, lakes, and forests.
"The park is well taken care of. Great for a day out. The park is very large with different places to park or hike," reads a five-star Google review. "Beautiful area, super clear water, plenty of places to fish, and kayak, and take your boats," another visitor wrote on Google. Taken as a whole, Sahara Woods is a great day trip destination and fishing hot spot for Southern Illinois locals and visitors.
Hike the trails and cast a line at Sahara Woods
The recreation area lacks any designated hiking trails, but visitors are welcome to explore its thousands of acres. Sahara Woods is primarily used for off-road adventures — in fact, it is the first and only state-managed off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail system in Illinois. The park unveiled its nearly 30-mile network of OHV trails in 2025, open to ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. With this being said, those who choose to hike will have to exercise extra caution as they will be sharing the terrain with OHV trail users. Keep in mind that permits are required to ride. A large part of the park is also open for hunting, and it is home to plenty of wildlife, including bobcats, deer, and coyotes. Visitors must keep their wits about them and always watch their step — the park contains sudden drops that can easily become hazardous.
Those who'd rather spare their boots or tires should head for the water, as Sahara Woods is also a prime fishing destination. The recreation area is home to about 270 acres of suitable fishing water, with several species awaiting anglers beneath the surface. The largest lake, Sahara Lake, occupies 98 acres. There, anglers can expect bites from crappie, bluegill, and largemouth bass, among others. The second largest lake is called Final Cut – a nod to its mining history — and it offers another 20 acres of aquatic adventures. Several smaller "strip cuts" — a local nickname for the narrow reservoirs left behind by mining operations — make up the rest of Sahara Woods' waterways. Anglers can fish from the shore, and the recreation area also allows visitors to bring their own watercraft, with two ramps available. There are strict limits on horsepower and engine types — the smaller strip cuts allow only paddle boats and electric motors.
Planning your trip to Sahara Woods State Recreation Area
Sahara Woods State Recreation Area is an easy trip for Southern Illinois residents, not meriting much effort beyond a drive. But for visitors to the area, snagging a plane ticket may be the most practical choice. The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois (MWA), located 23 miles west of Sahara Woods, offers flights to and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). Alternatively, the closest major travel hub, St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), is two-and-a-half hours away. Rental car services are available at the airport.
To make the trip more worthwhile, toss in a pit stop at Dixon Springs State Park, a wildlife-filled wilderness park with waterfalls and canyons located just 45 minutes away from Sahara Woods. Another nearby attraction is Ferne Clyffe State Park, a quiet spot dotted with wild trails, caves, and waterfalls, only 40 minutes away. Double up the fun with a one-hour jaunt to Cave-in-Rock State Park, which would add cave exploration and water sports to your itinerary. With so many state parks in such close proximity, visiting them all is a no-brainer.
Sahara Woods lacks overnight accommodations, so you'll have to settle for a smattering of chain hotels in nearby Harrisburg, which is 15 minutes away. Sahara Woods State Recreation Area is open to off-road vehicles from early May to late January, and is closed for the remainder of the year. Visiting in the colder months is definitely doable, as the weather in Southern Illinois is usually milder than other parts of the state. Early autumn can be an excellent time to visit, thanks to the cooling temperatures, bright sunshine, and views of colorful foliage.