The Blue Ridge Mountains' Underrated Drive Runs By Valleys, Woodlands, And Panoramic Vistas
The Blue Ridge Mountains in western North Carolina are a beloved destination for weekend hikers, serious leaf peepers, and casual visitors alike. No matter the season, the views in this region are jaw-dropping, revealing layer on layer of mountain ridges and acres of colorful woodlands. But the secret is out. Famous roads like Blue Ridge Parkway boast incredible views but also draw significant crowds. If you want to appreciate the grandeur of the Blue Ridge Mountains without the crowds and time commitment, try the underrated U.S. 421 Scenic Byway instead.
The short, 8 mile stretch of U.S. 421 between Boone and Deep Gap, North Carolina, passes through the same beautiful woodlands and valleys as nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, and it only takes about 15 minutes to see it all. There's no shortage of scenic drives through the mountains in western North Carolina, but most are winding, single-lane, low speed limit roads. The U.S. 421 scenic byway doesn't have that problem. It's a divided highway with two lanes in each direction and a speed limit of 55 mph. Enjoy the beautiful views as you zip along, and get back to Boone in time for your dinner reservation. If you want to appreciate the mountain scenery but not spend all day doing it, then the U.S. 421 Scenic Byway is the way to do it.
Enjoy mountain views and smaller crowds on the U.S. 421 Scenic Byway
Visitors come to the mountains for the scenery, and the Blue Ridge Mountains deliver. While Blue Ridge Parkway is a favorite fall drive in this area, it also gets notoriously crowded on busy weekends. The good news is you can see all that same beautiful mountain scenery from the U.S. 421 Scenic Byway. This alternative route isn't as widely known, so you can move along without getting stuck in a long, slow-moving line of traffic. Time it just right in the fall, and the deciduous trees turn every shade of red, orange, yellow, and brown, while the evergreens throw in a dash of deep green. Come in the spring and early summer for wildflower season, or enjoy a hike through a thriving forest in the summer. It's a gorgeous sight.
Hop on the byway in Boone, and drive past panoramic vistas of Snake Mountain and Elk Knob on your way to Deep Gap. Several Christmas tree farms dot the hillsides, and cattle graze in the valleys. The New River watershed covers the area, with tributary creeks crossing under the byway in each little valley, while the South Fork of the New River itself is just outside of Boone. Take in all the colorful forests, valleys, and views, and then return to Boone or go mountain biking at Rocky Knob. Boone is a beautiful and walkable college town high in the Blue Ridge Mountains with plenty to offer, including easy access to the end of the U.S. 421 Scenic Byway.
The U.S. 421 Scenic Byway is not the same as The Snake or The Tail of the Dragon
U.S. 421 is over 900 miles long and passes through five states, from Wilmington, North Carolina all the way up to Michigan City, Indiana. It's the individual sections that make it special, but sometimes, those sections can get confusing, especially since the scenic byway section in North Carolina is so underrated. If you're looking for a relaxing drive with mountain views, you don't want to accidentally end up on a twisting route favored by motorcycles and sports car enthusiasts.
Don't confuse this underrated North Carolina scenic byway section with the popular motorcycle route on U.S. 421 known as The Snake. The most popular stretch of this motorcycle route — The Best of the Snake — runs between Mountain City and Bristol in the far northeastern tip of Tennessee. The delightful scenic byway stretch of U.S. 421 is in North Carolina between Deep Gap and Boone. These two routes are easy to confuse because they're only 30 minutes apart, but they are vastly different experiences.
Another possible trap: don't confuse Deep Gap, North Carolina, with Deals Gap, Tennessee. Deep Gap is on U.S. 421 at the start of the North Carolina scenic byway. Deals Gap is on U.S. 129 at the end of the winding mountain route dubbed The Tail of the Dragon. The towns are almost 4 hours apart, so make sure you're headed in the right direction to start your drive.