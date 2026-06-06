The Blue Ridge Mountains' Underrated Drive Runs By Valleys, Woodlands, And Panoramic Vistas

The Blue Ridge Mountains in western North Carolina are a beloved destination for weekend hikers, serious leaf peepers, and casual visitors alike. No matter the season, the views in this region are jaw-dropping, revealing layer on layer of mountain ridges and acres of colorful woodlands. But the secret is out. Famous roads like Blue Ridge Parkway boast incredible views but also draw significant crowds. If you want to appreciate the grandeur of the Blue Ridge Mountains without the crowds and time commitment, try the underrated U.S. 421 Scenic Byway instead.

The short, 8 mile stretch of U.S. 421 between Boone and Deep Gap, North Carolina, passes through the same beautiful woodlands and valleys as nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, and it only takes about 15 minutes to see it all. There's no shortage of scenic drives through the mountains in western North Carolina, but most are winding, single-lane, low speed limit roads. The U.S. 421 scenic byway doesn't have that problem. It's a divided highway with two lanes in each direction and a speed limit of 55 mph. Enjoy the beautiful views as you zip along, and get back to Boone in time for your dinner reservation. If you want to appreciate the mountain scenery but not spend all day doing it, then the U.S. 421 Scenic Byway is the way to do it.