Yellowstone's Geysers Are Doing A Lot More Than Just Attracting Tourists

Yellowstone National Park is considered a national treasure. Not only is it the first national park ever established anywhere in the world, it's also filled with an amazing array of natural features. Since opening in 1872, Yellowstone has drawn millions of visitors annually. Its attraction has not waned over the years, either. In fact, Yellowstone, boasting stunning natural beauty and roaming bison, was named among the best to visit in 2026. One of Yellowstone's more unique features is its many geysers, one of the park's biggest draws. However, Yellowstone's geysers don't just attract tourists. These hot water spouts also shape the landscape, contribute to the ecosystem, and, most importantly, keep the park itself from erupting.

The landscape of Yellowstone is strewn with over 10,000 hydrothermal features. Because of their explosive eruptions, geysers are the most dramatic of these elements, which also include hot springs and mud pots. There are more than 500 active geysers in Yellowstone, which is the highest concentration on Earth. The geysers in the park range from small, unnamed spouts to Steamboat Geyser, which is the world's largest, capable of spewing hot water as high as 400 feet in the air.

The fact that geysers are generally rare, yet are found in such abundance in Yellowstone, makes the park a particularly popular destination to witness such activity. The predictability and regularity with which some of Yellowstone's geysers erupt is also appealing to tourists. The famous Old Faithful is just one example of a regularly erupting geyser in the park. Regardless of size or regularity, all geysers in Yellowstone serve purposes beyond putting on a show for tourists.