Less Than Two Hours From Eugene Is Oregon's Coastal Lake With An RV Resort, Paddling, And Fishing

Oregon has a lot to offer travelers across its diverse landscapes, including dense forests, rugged mountains, picturesque valleys, and a stunning coastline. It's also home to more than 1,400 lakes, including more than 200 lakes in the Eugene, Cascades, and Coast region, which spans roughly 4,722 square miles across the central portion of the Beaver State. One of those lakes, Woahink Lake, is known for an RV resort, fishing, and other water recreation opportunities.

Less than two hours from the city of Eugene, the 820-acre freshwater coastal lake borders Jessie M. Honeymoon Memorial State Park in Dunes City, Oregon. At 74 feet deep and reaching 36 feet below sea level, it's considered one of the deepest lakes in the state and is classified as a cryptodepression lake. Pronounced "woe-hink, the lake was created from the delta of the Slitcoos River during the historic Pleistocene Epoch era.

While the majority of the lake is surrounded by privately owned land, the northwest portion near the state park is open to the public and features a boat launch, swimming area, group camping and picnic areas, and meeting space. Visitors can access the area via the Woahink Lake East Day Use Area for a modest fee or with a state park pass. It's a year-round destination for water-based recreation, scenic picnics, or overnight adventures along the iconic Oregon Coast, with access to the famed Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area (ODNRA).