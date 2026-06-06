Less Than Two Hours From Eugene Is Oregon's Coastal Lake With An RV Resort, Paddling, And Fishing
Oregon has a lot to offer travelers across its diverse landscapes, including dense forests, rugged mountains, picturesque valleys, and a stunning coastline. It's also home to more than 1,400 lakes, including more than 200 lakes in the Eugene, Cascades, and Coast region, which spans roughly 4,722 square miles across the central portion of the Beaver State. One of those lakes, Woahink Lake, is known for an RV resort, fishing, and other water recreation opportunities.
Less than two hours from the city of Eugene, the 820-acre freshwater coastal lake borders Jessie M. Honeymoon Memorial State Park in Dunes City, Oregon. At 74 feet deep and reaching 36 feet below sea level, it's considered one of the deepest lakes in the state and is classified as a cryptodepression lake. Pronounced "woe-hink, the lake was created from the delta of the Slitcoos River during the historic Pleistocene Epoch era.
While the majority of the lake is surrounded by privately owned land, the northwest portion near the state park is open to the public and features a boat launch, swimming area, group camping and picnic areas, and meeting space. Visitors can access the area via the Woahink Lake East Day Use Area for a modest fee or with a state park pass. It's a year-round destination for water-based recreation, scenic picnics, or overnight adventures along the iconic Oregon Coast, with access to the famed Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area (ODNRA).
Explore Woahlink Lake and get to know its RV Resort
Woalink Lake is 15 minutes from Florence, Oregon's coastal playground and an underrated town offering all the best of a PNW getaway. From the day use area, traverse the lake on foot along the Woahink Lakeside Trail, an approximately 2-mile-long easy out-and-back route where bird and other wildlife sightings are possible.
For travelers with an RV, the Woalink Lake RV Resort features over 70 dog-friendly sites with privacy hedges that accommodate vehicles of any size with full hook-ups. On-site amenities include a private boat dock, satellite TV, community fire pit, free Wi-Fi ,and a game room. ATVs are welcome and commonly seen in the area thanks to the resort's walking access to the adjacent Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
The property is highly rated on both Tripadvisor (4.5 stars) and Google (4.6 stars) for its proximity to the dunes and lake, cleanliness, and friendly staff. One Google reviewer wrote, "This is a gem of a small RV park in Dunes City, OR. It is very clean and the staff is very helpful and friendly. I would highly recommend this park to anyone wanting to stay and play at the Oregon Dunes." Meanwhile, a visitor raved on Tripadvisor, "This family run RV resort is one of the friendliest RV resorts we've been to. The resort has lake access across Hwy 101. You can swim, fish, sail, or pleasure boat right on Woahink lake. We return year after year and always meet nice people and enjoy visiting with the resort owners." There are also vacation rentals available nearby through platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO for travelers without RVs. For more lake fun nearby, head ten 10 away to Cleawox Lake, one of Oregon's most popular swim beaches surrounded by pristine sand dunes.
Engage in water activites and cast a line at Woahink Lake
With its clear waters and scenic setting, Woahink Lake is popular for boating, swimming, fishing, and paddling. The day use area features a roped-off designated section for swimming, while canoeing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding are all common on the lake. Travelers without their own equipment can rent gear from outfitters in nearby Florence. Oregon requires a waterway access permit for nonmotorized boats and paddlecraft 10 feet or longer, including kayaks and paddleboards. Visitors should also monitor wind and weather conditions before heading out on the water.
Anglers looking to cast a line can find a few distinct species, including largemouth bass, rainbow trout, coastal cutthroat trout, and yellow perch.The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife regularly stocks the lake with rainbow trout, with schedules available online. Visitors should follow current ODFW regulations and licensing requirements before fishing.
Best Fishing in America describes Woahink as one of Oregon's better destinations for yellow perch fishing, including opportunities to catch larger fish. Travelers can also check resources such as Fishbrain, OnWater, and local fishing forums for recent conditions and reports. If you're looking to explore more along Highway 101, venture 19 miles away to Reedsport, the small town gateway to the Oregon dunes and scenic basecamp for outdoor adventures.