Illinois' Laid-Back Chicago Suburb Has Scenic Trails, River Charm, And Local Eats
Perched on the banks of the Des Plaines River is the charming village of Willow Springs. Officially incorporated as a village in 1892 — after its merger with the nearby town of Mt. Forest — Willow Springs is located about 20 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. What was once a hub for ice harvesting and later a settlement catering to the needs of a growing population of canal workers is now a thriving suburb of about 6,000 residents. Willow Springs' proximity to the Des Plaines River and the Willow Springs Woods, among other forest preserves, allows residents to enjoy life by the water and take advantage of a robust network of hiking trails. The suburb is also blessed with an excellent dining scene.
A popular activity among residents and visitors to Willow Springs — especially during the summer months — is canoeing on the Des Plaines River. Nearby Columbia Woods Forest Preserve is equipped with a carry-in canoe launch ramp, from which boaters can start their trip along the river. Keen-eyed boaters may be able to catch glimpses of bird species that include herons and egrets, and spot anglers casting their lines in the hopes of a fruitful day of fishing.
Enjoy gorgeous hikes in Willow Springs
For those of you who aren't into the idea of canoeing down the river, don't worry — you can also experience Willow Spring's river charm without having to get wet. The Centennial Trail, which begins in Willow Springs and cuts through the Columbia Woods Forest Preserve before ending in the Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, is a 12.4-mile asphalt-and-gravel trail used by both hikers and bikers. It takes up to four hours to get from point A to point B, so double that time if you plan on returning to Willow Springs. Even completing just sections of the hike can reward you with, as reviewers on AllTrails have reported, sightings of turtles, deer, and (if you're lucky) eagles. With the river and views of Centennial Hill (a 673-foot hill near the town of Palisades, which sits across the river) to accompany you on your walk, this hike is one to prioritize if you have limited time in Willow Springs.
Much like the charming Illinois suburb of Oakbrook Terrace, Willow Springs has a diverse range of trails to suit the preferences and needs of different hikers. Willow Springs Woods and other nature preserves to the south of the village are home to the Palos Trail System, and one of the best hikes in the area is the Palos Yellow Trail Loop hike. At a total length of 9.5 miles, it's shorter than the Centennial Trail, and given the fact that it's a loop trail, you don't have to worry about covering the same ground twice. This hike will give you a very good understanding of the area as it takes you through a number of different nature preserves, including the Willow Springs Woods, the Cranberry Slough Nature Preserve, and Spears Woods. The trail goes around other sloughs (or swamps) of the area, including Crawdad Slough and Longjohn Slough. The Palos Yellow Trail Loop takes up to three-and-a-half hours to complete in its entirety.
Willow Springs makes it easy to eat local
There's absolutely no shortage of good restaurants to choose from in Willow Springs. If you've had the chance to dine at Chicago's Monteverde Restaurant and Pastificio — hands-down one of the best Italian restaurants in America — you might want to give Capri Lounge and Grill in Willow Springs a try. Located conveniently on Market Street, Capri caters to any palette fond of all things classic Italian. Expect calamari, a variety of different pasta dishes, chicken or veal parmesan, and flatbreads, among numerous other options, and an extensive drinks menu. Capri is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but opens starting at 4 p.m. on the other five days of the week.
It's hard to say no to good deli fare, and Spring Forest Deli and Catering in Willow Springs makes for the perfect pit stop if you're looking for quick, high-quality, home-cooked food. The place serves burgers, wraps, and classic deli sandwiches like BLTs and pastrami, plus meatless options such as the veggie sub. Sides include everything from macaroni salad to onion rings. Recent Google reviews also comment positively on the deli's service and prices.
If traveling from Chicago (where you can grab a meal at one of America's best breakfast restaurants), expect the journey to Willow Springs to take around 40 minutes heading south on I-55. Public transportation also seamlessly connects the Windy City to this suburb. So, if you're in downtown Chicago on a weekday, you can catch the Heritage Corridor (HC) Metra train heading toward Joliet and get off at Willow Springs. This trip will take a little over 30 minutes to complete.