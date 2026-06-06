Illinois' Laid-Back Chicago Suburb Has Scenic Trails, River Charm, And Local Eats

For those of you who aren't into the idea of canoeing down the river, don't worry — you can also experience Willow Spring's river charm without having to get wet. The Centennial Trail, which begins in Willow Springs and cuts through the Columbia Woods Forest Preserve before ending in the Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, is a 12.4-mile asphalt-and-gravel trail used by both hikers and bikers. It takes up to four hours to get from point A to point B, so double that time if you plan on returning to Willow Springs. Even completing just sections of the hike can reward you with, as reviewers on AllTrails have reported, sightings of turtles, deer, and (if you're lucky) eagles. With the river and views of Centennial Hill (a 673-foot hill near the town of Palisades, which sits across the river) to accompany you on your walk, this hike is one to prioritize if you have limited time in Willow Springs.

Much like the charming Illinois suburb of Oakbrook Terrace, Willow Springs has a diverse range of trails to suit the preferences and needs of different hikers. Willow Springs Woods and other nature preserves to the south of the village are home to the Palos Trail System, and one of the best hikes in the area is the Palos Yellow Trail Loop hike. At a total length of 9.5 miles, it's shorter than the Centennial Trail, and given the fact that it's a loop trail, you don't have to worry about covering the same ground twice. This hike will give you a very good understanding of the area as it takes you through a number of different nature preserves, including the Willow Springs Woods, the Cranberry Slough Nature Preserve, and Spears Woods. The trail goes around other sloughs (or swamps) of the area, including Crawdad Slough and Longjohn Slough. The Palos Yellow Trail Loop takes up to three-and-a-half hours to complete in its entirety.