America's Hands-Down Best Breakfast Restaurants, According To Reviews

As one of the most renowned food destinations in the country, New Orleans, Louisiana, has plenty of spots where you can get an over-the-top breakfast, like Commander's Palace and Muriel's. But for a down-home breakfast without the frills but all of the sugar, there's no spot better than Café du Monde, which has several Louisiana locations.

The most iconic is the open-air OG in the French Quarter of New Orleans, where both tourists and locals alike head to nearly any hour — from 7:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The all-day menu is tiny but needs no embellishments, as the café serves just beignets, which are light, fried French-style fritters topped with powdered sugar, as well as café au lait, made with dark-roast coffee and chicory. It's all presented by servers in surprisingly formal white shirts and black bow ties in the perfect spot for this fun fare, as Decatur Street, where the café stands, is always happening with shoppers, visitors, partiers, and street performers.

"A visit to Café du Monde is more than just a coffee stop — it's an experience that captures the true spirit of New Orleans," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "From the moment you approach the open-air café, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and warm beignets fills the air, instantly drawing you in. It's lively, energetic, and full of character — just like the city itself."