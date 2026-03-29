America's Hands-Down Best Italian Restaurants, According To Reviews

Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the United States, but only a small number of Italian restaurants consistently earn high marks from locals and travelers alike. These are the restaurants that serve handmade pastas and slow-simmered sauces made using authentic Italian recipes or, in some cases, those that have added a creative, modern twist to traditional Italian cooking. In a country filled with American "Italian" dishes that you probably shouldn't order in Italy, the very best Italian restaurants stand out for masterfully combining authenticity and flair. These dining establishments consistently impress with both their menus and their overall experience.

For this guide, we've narrowed down the over 44,000 Italian restaurants in the United States to the top 10. This was no easy feat! Some of the names you'll see here are nationally known spots that have built strong reputations over many decades. Others are neighborhood favorites that locals love, but travelers are often surprised by. From iconic destinations like Piero's in Las Vegas to lesser-known spots you should absolutely add to your foodie bucket list, these Italian restaurants represent the very best of Italian cuisine all across the United States.