America's Hands-Down Best Italian Restaurants, According To Reviews
Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the United States, but only a small number of Italian restaurants consistently earn high marks from locals and travelers alike. These are the restaurants that serve handmade pastas and slow-simmered sauces made using authentic Italian recipes or, in some cases, those that have added a creative, modern twist to traditional Italian cooking. In a country filled with American "Italian" dishes that you probably shouldn't order in Italy, the very best Italian restaurants stand out for masterfully combining authenticity and flair. These dining establishments consistently impress with both their menus and their overall experience.
For this guide, we've narrowed down the over 44,000 Italian restaurants in the United States to the top 10. This was no easy feat! Some of the names you'll see here are nationally known spots that have built strong reputations over many decades. Others are neighborhood favorites that locals love, but travelers are often surprised by. From iconic destinations like Piero's in Las Vegas to lesser-known spots you should absolutely add to your foodie bucket list, these Italian restaurants represent the very best of Italian cuisine all across the United States.
Il Bolognese on Ocean (Miami, Florida)
Although Miami Beach is primarily known for Caribbean and Cuban influences in its cuisine, the city is also a bastion of amazing Italian spots, with not one, but two restaurants on this list. We open with Il Bolognese on Ocean, which offers an ultra-polished approach to Italian dining. Unlike many Italian restaurants in the United States, the menu here doesn't focus on a single region of Italy. Rather, diners can choose from traditional specialties sourced from around the Mediterranean nation. The options here are extensive, with everything from Venetian-inspired grilled octopus to pasta alla Sorrentina to pizza Margherita available. Il Bolognese offers an upscale dining experience that appeals to Miami residents, as well as those visiting the vibrant city. It is elegant without being stuffy, with lots of natural light, plants in nearly every corner, and bright sunflowers on the tables.
Located on Ocean Drive, Il Bolognese is often praised for its lovely views, in addition to its exceptional food and service. Guests often note that this spot is excellent any time of day, with some sharing that breakfast is actually their favorite meal here, while others prefer dinner and cocktails. This consistent quality is one of the things that has earned Il Bolognese an incredible 4.8 rating across more than 12,000 Google reviews. Nearly universal praise is rare in the restaurant industry, and it places this much-loved Miami hotspot easily among the best Italian restaurants in the United States.
DiStefano's Victor Cafe (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Few Italian restaurants in the United States offer a dining experience quite like DiStefano's Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. Established in 1918, this historic restaurant has built its legendary reputation for more than a century. Known for its classic Italian menu and its unforgettable ambiance, you'll never regret a visit to this unique dining establishment. Throughout your meal, you can expect the servers — a number of whom are trained vocalists — to pause to perform opera for the dining room! While tales of these performances may be what first draws visitors in the door, the food at Victor Cafe keeps them coming back. The menu focuses on authentic, freshly-made Italian and Italian American favorites, like spaghetti rusticana, eggplant rigatoni with homemade marinara, and even a vegan version of orecchiette pomodoro.
Over the years, Victor Cafe has earned the patronage of loyal regulars, in addition to Philadelphia tourists eager to experience one of the city's most unique dining spots. Victor Cafe has a warm, homey feel, with exposed brick, warm wood tones, checkered tablecloths, and tin tiles on the ceiling. Additionally, nearly every wall here is filled with dozens of black-and-white photos, many autographed by RCA Victor recording artists who flocked to the restaurant in the early to mid-20th century. Modern icons love it, too, and the restaurant has served Pavarotti, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray, and many more. Over 100 years of history have only strengthened Victor Cafe's appeal. It holds a strong 4.8 rating across over 1,800 Google reviews, proving that newer isn't necessarily better.
Piero's Italian Cuisine (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Piero's Italian Cuisine has been part of the Las Vegas dining scene since 1982. Over the decades, it has built a reputation for impeccable service, a timeless atmosphere, and consistently exceptional Italian meals. Piero's has attracted a loyal clientele that consists of Vegas vacationers and everyday locals alike, plus a smattering of high-profile names who like to fly under the radar at this spot that still maintains an "old Vegas" air. Frank Sinatra was a particular fan, often flying into Sin City just for the restaurant's linguine and clams. Mobsters, Michael Jordan, and major political figures have also frequented Piero's, which has a remarkably unassuming facade for such an influential restaurant. Located within about a 20-minute walk of casino resorts like the Wynn and Resorts World Las Vegas, Piero's is a must-visit for anyone traveling to the most fun city in America.
The menu reflects Piero's commitment to classic Italian fare, with specialties like the garbage Caesar salad, truffle cream orecchiette, and scaloppine marsala. Five-star Google reviews call this Vegas standby "absolutely amazing," and note that the staff is consummately professional and quite attentive. OpenTable reviewers also adore Piero's, with one regular guest specifically calling it "the best Italian restaurant in Vegas." In addition to delicious food, the atmosphere here is central to the establishment's appeal. With wood-paneled walls and splashy, oversized artwork featuring everything from jaguars to tropical birds, you'll instantly feel like you've been transported back into the glamorous Vegas of the 1970s and 1980s from the moment you step inside Piero's.
Osteria LaBaia (New York, New York)
Although it only opened in 2021, Osteria La Baia has already earned a reputation as one of Manhattan's premier spots for Italian food, which is no easy task in a city filled with excellent Italian restaurants. At Osteria La Baia, diners, including former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, enjoy a contemporary twist on conventional Italian dishes. The menu features traditional options like eggplant Parmigiana and lasagna alongside house specialties like the La Baia salad and lobster fettuccine. In short, this New York spot appeals to both traditionalists and diners looking for something a bit more creative. The setting here is part of the experience. Designed with a rustic elegance reminiscent of the Tuscan countryside, Osteria La Baia features intentionally weathered wood accents, whitewashed brick walls, and plush cream and grey seating.
Sophisticated but not overtly formal, tourists can venture into Osteria La Baia without dressing up, but it's also a great place to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday party or an anniversary. The versatility of the space is part of what has made the restaurant so popular in its relatively short tenure. As a testament to its popularity, Osteria La Baia has an impressive 4.9 rating on upwards of 4,900 Google reviews. Diners consistently share that the service is wonderful, with some reviewers praising specific servers. Furthermore, people rave about the food itself, and many note that the restaurant is surprisingly accommodating, even for those who don't have reservations. This is a rarity in New York City, where reservations often have to be made well in advance, and legislative action has even been taken against black market reservations.
Limoncello (Miami, Florida)
We return to Miami with Limoncello, a bright, cheerful restaurant known for its use of fresh ingredients and authentic cooking techniques. The menu here features a wide variety of Italian favorites, including handmade pastas like fettuccine alfredo and rigatoni carbonara; specialties such as linguine scoglio; and classic steak and seafood entrées. Limoncello holds an extraordinary 4.9 rating across over 15,000 Google reviews, which is impressive by any standard. Diners love everything from the quality of the ingredients to the consistent experience they can trust during every visit to the ambiance of the dining room. One reviewer praised the authenticity of their meal, noting, "food was 10/10 and we have dined in Italy many times!"
In addition to its food, Limoncello's interior design is one of its strong suits. An ode to its name, lemons are a common motif here. The exterior of the building is draped with lemon garlands, while diners will find interior tables decorated with lemon table settings and even see lemons hanging from the ceiling! All of these bright yellow accents give the restaurant a cheerful, though still elegant, vibe. Limoncello is the perfect Italian restaurant for a variety of occasions, from casual dinners to milestone birthdays to romantic nights out in Miami Beach. Furthermore, the staff's reputation for professionalism and fabulous service keeps guests coming back time and time again. You truly can't go wrong with a meal at this widely-praised Italian spot.
Luciano's Ristorante Italiano (Duluth, Georgia)
Luciano's Ristorante Italiano has been a cornerstone of the Atlanta-area dining scene since 2004, bringing traditional Italian recipes, genuine hospitality, and a passion for Mediterranean cooking to the Peach State. Located in the charming, walkable suburb of Duluth, the restaurant is regionally famous for its Northern Italian influences. Luciano's menu abounds with freshly made pasta dishes, rich sauces, and traditional meat and seafood fare like its popular beef carpaccio. This is the type of restaurant that, despite not having a century-old legacy like Victor Cafe, feels as if it has been around for generations. Families often return to Luciano's for annual special occasions, many a business lunch has taken place here, and the restaurant sometimes hosts celebratory meals, like an Easter Sunday brunch buffet.
The atmosphere inside the restaurant is quite traditional. With dark wood tables and chairs, cream walls, and elegant columns and crown molding, Luciano's offers a timeless dining experience. Loyal patrons have rewarded the restaurant with a 4.8 rating across more than 8,600 Google reviews. Diners often praise the waitstaff, the quality of the food, and the welcoming ambiance at Luciano's. Proving that it really is all in the details when it comes to overall experience, little things like actual candles, rather than electric, take things up a notch at this establishment. Whether you live in the Atlanta area or you're just passing through, Luciano's Ristorante Italiano is among the nation's best spots for authentic Italian food.
La Stella Cucina Verace (Dallas, Texas)
Trendier than many of the other restaurants on this list, La Stella Cucina Verace is a modern take on Italian fine dining in Dallas. Located in the nation's most vibrant and creative urban Arts District, La Stella fits right into its lively neighborhood. The menu here is creative but still homey, with many of the recipes having been passed down through generations. Polpette della Nonna is a must-try menu item, featuring a meatball creation by Nonna Giovanna, the mother of one of the owners. Other standouts include Ravioli Mantovani, which includes a brown butter emulsion and sage notes, and Spaghetti Alessandra, topped with spicy vodka sauce. These contemporary spins on classic Italian fare have made La Stella Cucina Verace a must-visit in the Dallas area.
This spot is also known for its cocktail menu. House specialties include the lemon-based Lambretta and the super spicy Pompeii, but diners can also order classics like a traditional Aperol spritz. Presentation is paramount here, for both food and beverages. The espresso martini, for example, features edible pearls and a star motif (for "Stella," of course!) The aesthetic here is stylish, with sea blue carpeting, lots of light, and deep red booths lining the walls. A regular live music calendar adds to the overall vibe at La Stella. Whether patrons come for a celebratory dinner or just a fun night out downtown, they are sure to have a great experience at this modern Italian spot. La Stella Cucina Verace enjoys a 4.8 rating on over 2,400 Google reviews, cementing its exceptional reputation.
Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio (Chicago, Illinois)
Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio is among Chicago's most celebrated Italian restaurants. In a city where a single question about Italian beef can mark you as a tourist, it's tough to stand out in the Italian food space, and Monteverde does it well. This spot is known for its exceptional handcrafted pasta noodles and fantastic atmosphere. With moody lighting, industrial chic elements like exposed pipes, and eclectic seating including benches, chairs, and booths, you'll feel as if you stepped into someone's very chic, very underground hideaway. The team behind Monteverde's menu has created a selection that feels simultaneously familiar and fresh, with dishes like Gnocchetti Con Pesto featuring a lemon risotto base and Potato-Filled Žlikrofi, offering an Italian take on a Slovenian specialty.
This Michelin-recommended spot also earns high praise for its classic dishes, including Porcini Bolognese. The highlight at Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio, though? Watching pasta being made by skilled staff members at every stage, from rolling out the dough to drying each individual noodle! One Tripadvisor reviewer explained that angled mirrors help diners see the finer details of the pasta-making process. Monteverde's popularity among both Windy City locals and travelers has earned it a solid 4.7 rating across more than 2,600 Google reviews. Some reviewers share that they appreciate the "top-notch" service from the waitstaff, as well as having time to savor their meals without rushing, which is a very authentically Italian way to dine.
Francesca's Famiglia (Barrington, Ilinois)
Staying in Chicagoland, we head to the suburb of Barrington to visit Francesca's Famiglia. Part of the Mia Francesca restaurant group, which also operates 14 other locations throughout Chicago and the region, Francesca's Famiglia is specifically known for its trattoria-inspired atmosphere and generous portions. With a population of about 10,700, Barrington itself is a small city where people know their neighbors. Francesca's Famiglia integrates perfectly into local culture as a place where families can come together for special occasions, everyday celebrations, and milestone events, including rehearsal dinners and parties. The dining space here is intimate, yet polished, with a gold and black color scheme and colorized vintage photos of rural Italy lining the walls.
The menu at Francesca's Famiglia showcases Italian comfort food taken from traditional Roman and Tuscan recipes. Many of the menu items here, like Sophia's sausage & peppers, Nonna's meatballs, and Dana's bolognese, feature names that feel as if they were handed down from one generation to another in a big Italian family. Locals' loyalty to Francesca's Famiglia is evident in its 4.8 rating on over 2,100 Google reviews. Should you find yourself in the Chicago suburbs, this cozy, family-friendly restaurant is a must-visit for Italian food lovers.
Gusto Cucina Italiana (Cape Coral, Florida)
Located in an unassuming strip mall in Cape Coral, Florida, Gusto Cucina Italiana is the epitome of why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. From the outside, it looks like nothing more than a modest spot to grab a quick bite, but inside, diners quickly discover a chef-driven Italian kitchen that makes authentic dishes, and makes them very well. Sicilian sauteeing is a specialty technique here, and the menu includes a variety of delicious options like tortellacci gusto, linguini pescatore, and pork Milanese. Despite its rather unexceptional setting, Gusto offers incredible service and consistently excellent meals.
Guests frequently rave about how fresh the ingredients here are and how each dish is crafted with care. The service also receives high marks, with some Tripadvisor reviewers noting that their waitstaff actually made their entire night. One person even called this spot a "culinary delight." Gusto Cucina Italiana also boasts an excellent 4.8 rating across more than 1,000 Google reviews. From the moment diners step in the door here, they are in for a special experience, whether they're celebrating or just spending an evening out of the house. If you find yourself in Southwest Florida, this small restaurant packs a major punch with some of the best Italian food anywhere in the nation.
Methodology
As an Italian American who loves Italian food, I used my own knowledge of Piero's and Monteverde. I also relied on the establishments' official websites, official menus, and Google reviews. Reviews from other high-authority sites, namely Tripadvisor and OpenTable, also provided select details. To make the cut here, each restaurant had to have a minimum 4.8 rating on Google, with the exception of the two where I have personal experience (which are rated 4.6 and 4.7, respectively).