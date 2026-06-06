Chicago's Suburban Lake Retreat Is A Quiet Getaway With Extensive Scenic Trails And Idyllic Fishing Spots
Chicago gives you plenty of reasons to stay around its downtown, including art galleries, museums, river cruises, theaters, and tasty deep-dish pizza. And for anyone who needs an outdoor getaway, Lake Michigan is right next door. But for some people, visiting a smaller and quieter lake is just the ticket for tranquility among nature. If you need a break from Chicago's hustle and Lake Michigan just feels too big for the occasion, it might be time you took the 30-minute drive from downtown Chicago to Busse Woods Reservoir.
Formed by dams in the '70s that contained various Salt Creek waterways, this 460-acre lake is a popular spot for paddling, fishing, and hiking. It's located in Busse Woods (aka Ned Brown Forest Preserve), which is renowned in Cook County for offering numerous outdoor activities within its 3,500-acre expanse. The large lakes within Busse Woods, particularly those that form Busse Woods Reservoir, are integral to the preserve's aesthetic and allure.
Busse Woods Reservoir's various islands, coves, and banks create a serene landscape. The lake's reeds and woodlands offer a rich ecosystem for birds and wildlife, including herons, egrets, deer, elk, turtles, and frogs. Regardless of whether you're hiking, fishing, or paddling here, there's a place for you to escape civilization for a moment — so long as you get far enough away from the roads surrounding it. "I love this place. Little noisy when you get too close to the road, but plenty of side channels and lakes to relax and enjoy the water," one visitor wrote in a Google review.
Tranquil treks around Busse Woods Reservoir
The reservoir benefits from its position within Busse Woods when it comes to trails. Despite being so close to downtown Chicago, there are almost 13 miles of paved trails that weave throughout the preserve. A good place to start is the 7.4-mile Busse Woods Loop Trail, which takes you around the lake. Unlike some trails, this one doesn't make you work hard for its scenery. It's a flat and easy walk that takes a little over two hours to complete. Along the way, you'll encounter beautiful views of the lake and its islands.
Unfortunately, this is a pretty popular route, so weekends can get crowded. Some visitors also complain about cyclists, which can make hiking with children more difficult. However, some parts of the trail take you through towering trees, past grassy fields, or along reed-strewn shoreline. It's these moments when hikers really appreciate the peace and quiet that's possible to find here. Numerous picnic groves are also scattered around the lake, giving you ample opportunities to take a break for lunch or a mid-walk snack.
You could also walk the Red Trail from Busse Park West. It's a 3.5-mile out-and-back route that starts around the lake's northern reaches and includes scenic water views, dense forest, and paved sections. Combine part of it with the Black Trail for a longer trek. If you prefer getting out on two wheels, cycling the route can be a pleasant option (just mind those hikers). Also keep an eye out for elk on the eastern side. The actual bike trails are about 11 miles long — you can go from cruising along beside the lake to flying through forests. "Wonderful bike path. Nice scenery and plenty of places to take a break," one visitor wrote in a Google review.
Fishing and kayaking in Busse Woods Reservoir
With so many acres of lake to explore, it's not surprising Busse Woods Reservoir has a good reputation among anglers. You can reel in a variety of species here, from largemouth bass and walleye to muskie and bluegill. The deepest areas are in the main and south pools, where most people try for trophy-sized catches. The northern reaches are better for people wanting to fish from the shoreline. The lake's islands, tree-lined shorelines, and placid surface provide ample natural beauty and serenity. Busse Lake is also one of the top spots in Illinois to learn ice fishing when it freezes over during winter.
You don't have to bring your own boat to get out on the water. The Busse Lake Boating Center has a range of vessels available for rent between April and October. Just note that you can't book them in advance. Instead, it's a first-come, first-served approach that means you might want to get here as close to opening as possible on weekends and holidays. Prices range from $25 to $30 per hour, with discounts on Mondays. You can rent rowboats, single and tandem kayaks, canoes, and fishing and paddleboats. If you have your own boat, you can use the trailer-friendly launch ramps near the boating center. If Busse Lake Boating Center is out of vessels, head to the Chicago River Canoe & Kayak outfitter on the lake's western branch. They also rent out kayaks, canoes, and fishing boats.
Busse Woods Reservoir is located between Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg, a top Chicago suburb with serene woodlands. If you're looking for somewhere to stay nearby, check out Des Plaines, a vibrant Chicago suburb with lakes and a charming downtown that's about 8 miles from Busse Woods Reservoir.