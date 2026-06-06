Chicago's Suburban Lake Retreat Is A Quiet Getaway With Extensive Scenic Trails And Idyllic Fishing Spots

Chicago gives you plenty of reasons to stay around its downtown, including art galleries, museums, river cruises, theaters, and tasty deep-dish pizza. And for anyone who needs an outdoor getaway, Lake Michigan is right next door. But for some people, visiting a smaller and quieter lake is just the ticket for tranquility among nature. If you need a break from Chicago's hustle and Lake Michigan just feels too big for the occasion, it might be time you took the 30-minute drive from downtown Chicago to Busse Woods Reservoir.

Formed by dams in the '70s that contained various Salt Creek waterways, this 460-acre lake is a popular spot for paddling, fishing, and hiking. It's located in Busse Woods (aka Ned Brown Forest Preserve), which is renowned in Cook County for offering numerous outdoor activities within its 3,500-acre expanse. The large lakes within Busse Woods, particularly those that form Busse Woods Reservoir, are integral to the preserve's aesthetic and allure.

Busse Woods Reservoir's various islands, coves, and banks create a serene landscape. The lake's reeds and woodlands offer a rich ecosystem for birds and wildlife, including herons, egrets, deer, elk, turtles, and frogs. Regardless of whether you're hiking, fishing, or paddling here, there's a place for you to escape civilization for a moment — so long as you get far enough away from the roads surrounding it. "I love this place. Little noisy when you get too close to the road, but plenty of side channels and lakes to relax and enjoy the water," one visitor wrote in a Google review.