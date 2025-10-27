This Top Chicago Suburb Is A Chic Retreat With Luxe Shopping, Global Flavors, And Serene Woodlands
Chicago boasts a wealth of attractive suburbs, but Schaumburg truly stands out. While places such as Downer's Grove wins people over with local eats, family parks, and small‑town charm, and Elmhurst with its ongoing urban renaissance, Schaumburg is a destination in its own right. Located 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, this upscale suburb has a big-city feel with luxe shopping, a diverse culinary scene, and wonderful green woodlands.
Despite lacking a big-city skyline, this former farming community has become the state's premier suburban business hub. Schaumburg, which incorporated itself as a village in the 1950s, has more local jobs than residents and more businesses than any community in the state outside of Chicago. It's very possible to do the commute to Chicago each day, but for many, the suburb offers local work opportunities that can drastically cut down on the travel time.
This economic strength has helped transform it into the economic center of the northwest suburbs and a chic retreat that balances big-city perks with a residential atmosphere and big open spaces. There's always something to do, from catching a minor league baseball game and exploring the Legoland Discovery Center to visiting large nature preserves and shopping in one of the largest malls in the country. All of this makes Schaumburg one of the top suburbs in Chicago.
Shopping and dining in Schaumburg
When it comes to shopping in Schaumburg, the Woodfield Mall is the main event. It's the largest shopping center in Illinois and the 15th largest in the entire country with more than 2 million square feet of retail and restaurants. The mall is home to many top brands, including Apple, Hugo Boss, Superdry, and Swarovski, along with department stores such as Nordstrom and Macy's. Just across the street, The Streets of Woodfield continues the experience with open-air, pedestrian-friendly shopping. Self-described as a lifestyle center, the outdoor mall offers even more options, including a movie theater, Crate & Barrel, and a Whole Foods Market.
For dining, the retail centers offer a variety of fast-casual and sit-down spots, including well-known chains such as P.F. Chang's, Red Robin, and Texas de Brazil. But, to experience some true local flavors, you have to indulge in a deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati's or try a Chicago-style hot dog. With a population that is 24% Asian American, Schaumburg is also a fantastic place to explore Asian cuisine. Among many options, you can find Chinese at Yu's Madarian, Korean BBQ at SoGong-Dong, Southeast Asian at Phat Phat, and Japanese wagyu hot pot at Shabu-Yo. For even more global flavors, Bisi offers a taste of Nigeria with dishes such as spicy goat asun and African honey beans. Or, enjoy the flavors of Venezuelan street food with a delicious stuffed arepa or fried empanada at Top Arepa.
Serene forests and parks in the Chicago suburbs
While Schaumburg is known for its businesses, shopping, and dining, its serene natural spaces often surprise visitors. The most notable is Spring Valley, a 135-acre refuge filled with forests, marshes, and streams. For the local workforce, it's a great place to get outside, with a turtle pond and a network of hiking trails. Highlights include an earth-sheltered nature center with an observation tower and a historic heritage farm, which offers a glimpse into the 1880s when it was a rural farming community largely settled by German immigrants.
For an even more expansive outdoor experience, the sprawling Ned Brown Forest Preserve offers over 3,500 acres of serene woodlands. Also known as Busse Woods, this preserve features ancient upland forests, 13 miles of paved hiking trails, an elk pasture, and a large lake that's perfect for fishing and boating. In the winter, part of the preserve even opens up for snowmobiling. The preserve is located between Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village to the east.
For travelers flying in, Schaumburg is conveniently located just 15 miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, named America's most-connected airport in 2024. The suburb is also connected to Union Station in downtown Chicago by the Milwaukee District West commuter train, with a station right in Schaumburg.