This Top Chicago Suburb Is A Chic Retreat With Luxe Shopping, Global Flavors, And Serene Woodlands

Chicago boasts a wealth of attractive suburbs, but Schaumburg truly stands out. While places such as Downer's Grove wins people over with local eats, family parks, and small‑town charm, and Elmhurst with its ongoing urban renaissance, Schaumburg is a destination in its own right. Located 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, this upscale suburb has a big-city feel with luxe shopping, a diverse culinary scene, and wonderful green woodlands.

Despite lacking a big-city skyline, this former farming community has become the state's premier suburban business hub. Schaumburg, which incorporated itself as a village in the 1950s, has more local jobs than residents and more businesses than any community in the state outside of Chicago. It's very possible to do the commute to Chicago each day, but for many, the suburb offers local work opportunities that can drastically cut down on the travel time.

This economic strength has helped transform it into the economic center of the northwest suburbs and a chic retreat that balances big-city perks with a residential atmosphere and big open spaces. There's always something to do, from catching a minor league baseball game and exploring the Legoland Discovery Center to visiting large nature preserves and shopping in one of the largest malls in the country. All of this makes Schaumburg one of the top suburbs in Chicago.