Hidden In Charlottesville Is A Virginia Mountain Overlook With Stunning Blue Ridge Views
Less than 3 miles south of downtown Charlottesville, the Virginia city's brick buildings and cobblestone streets give way to rolling hills that rise into sloping peaks of the Appalachian Mountains. And at Carter Overlook, a small lookout set along the Saunders-Monticello Trail, you can take in sweeping views from the foothills that'll make you forget that one of Central Virginia's biggest cities is just a stone's throw away.
Surrounded by loblolly pines and paved with bluestone, this small plaza is little more than a ring containing a bench-level wall on which to sit and admire the treeline. Understated and located along a quieter stretch of trail, Carter Overlook is a hilltop reprieve that's surprisingly easy to access for the tucked-away vistas it delivers. Facing west, you can catch glimpses of Charlottesville and Albemarle County as well as the Blue Ridge Mountains that lie beyond.
The overlook is nestled along Thomas Jefferson Parkway, which lies off Interstate 64. While you could hike the full length of the Saunders-Monticello Trail to reach it, Carter Overlook is also close to two convenient parking lots: one right off Thomas Jefferson Parkway (roughly a half-mile walk to the overlook) and another across the road that adds about a quarter-mile to the trek. Both are open from sunrise to sunset throughout the year, and the trail welcomes leashed pets.
Hike the Saunders-Monticello Trail to Carter Overlook
While Carter Overlook might be one of the most rewarding spots along the Saunders-Monticello Trail, it's certainly not the only thing to see. The trail itself is one of the most popular in Albemarle County, covering about 4 miles out-and-back. It's generally rated as an easy hike, with a relatively flat grade that never exceeds 5%, making it accessible to walkers, cyclists, and wheelchair users alike. Along the way, you'll pass a network of routes that wind through meadows, farmlands, and even an outdoor theater before finally reaching the 0.13-mile spur trail that leads to Carter Overlook.
The trail is named for Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, which marks the end of the trail about 1.5 miles east of Carter Overlook. For history lovers, the residence of America's third president and a UNESCO World Heritage Site is an absolute must-visit, but there's also plenty to explore for those who are a bit less historically inclined, including the gardens and plantation. If you're already at Carter Overlook, it's highly recommended that you at least check out the grounds. Jefferson Vineyards even have their own winery featured on the Monticello Wine Trail, a perfect accompaniment to the Monticello Trail that blends award-winning wines with centuries of history.
Carter Mountain lies just east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, giving you unobscured views of the peaks to the west, but from Shenandoah National Park, you'll get a front-seat view right in the thick of the mountains. To get the most out of your trip up to Carter Overlook, hop in the car and head to Shenandoah, one of the most accessible national parks in the U.S. The nearest entrance is located roughly 25 miles west.
More to explore on Carter Mountain
The best time to see the trail is undoubtedly during fall, when the vibrant foliage draws leaf peepers. Peering out from the overlook, the hills below seem to light up with fiery shades the color of a deep sunset. Plus, fall is the best time to visit the nearby Carter Mountain Orchard, one of the East Coast's best places for apple picking. However, the two are closely related — or, rather, closely located. Keep scaling the mountain (by car, as hiking the rest of the way is not advisable) for about 2 miles past Carter Overlook, and you'll reach the orchard at the zenith. It's one of the most popular attractions in Charlottesville on Tripadvisor, especially from mid-August through November, when you can pick your own apples. Peach and blackberry picking is also available throughout the summer. If you didn't get enough mountain views atop Carter Overlook, you can kick back at a picnic table with a glass of wine and take in even more panoramic skylines at Carter Mountain Orchard.
At the base of the mountain, you can refuel after hiking to Carter Overlook with a meal at Michie Tavern, which has been named one of the most legendary restaurants in the South by Southern Living. The long-standing establishment has been around in one form or another since 1784, boasting an 18th-century-style ambiance and Southern-style bites to match. While Carter Overlook might be the reason to visit, there is more to explore on the mountain once you've gotten your fill of Blue Ridge Mountain views.