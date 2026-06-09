Hidden In Charlottesville Is A Virginia Mountain Overlook With Stunning Blue Ridge Views

Less than 3 miles south of downtown Charlottesville, the Virginia city's brick buildings and cobblestone streets give way to rolling hills that rise into sloping peaks of the Appalachian Mountains. And at Carter Overlook, a small lookout set along the Saunders-Monticello Trail, you can take in sweeping views from the foothills that'll make you forget that one of Central Virginia's biggest cities is just a stone's throw away.

Surrounded by loblolly pines and paved with bluestone, this small plaza is little more than a ring containing a bench-level wall on which to sit and admire the treeline. Understated and located along a quieter stretch of trail, Carter Overlook is a hilltop reprieve that's surprisingly easy to access for the tucked-away vistas it delivers. Facing west, you can catch glimpses of Charlottesville and Albemarle County as well as the Blue Ridge Mountains that lie beyond.

The overlook is nestled along Thomas Jefferson Parkway, which lies off Interstate 64. While you could hike the full length of the Saunders-Monticello Trail to reach it, Carter Overlook is also close to two convenient parking lots: one right off Thomas Jefferson Parkway (roughly a half-mile walk to the overlook) and another across the road that adds about a quarter-mile to the trek. Both are open from sunrise to sunset throughout the year, and the trail welcomes leashed pets.