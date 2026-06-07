Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Mountain Lake Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Recreation

To truly enjoy the clear waters of Lake Merwin, you'll want to rent or bring a boat. Both Speelyai Bay and Cresap Bay have launches for a fee if you're visiting on weekends. If you only have a kayak, the Yale Bridge kayak and paddle board access point is free to launch from. Once you're on the water, have fun exploring the 3,835-acre reservoir, keeping an eye open for the small, hidden waterfall.

Mountains surround the reservoir, including Green Mountain, Davis Peak, and Dunegan Mountain, and lend a remote feel to the lake, while rocky cliffs jut out of the water. From the Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway, you can see the stunted, bare peak of Mt. St. Helens in the distance. The mountain is about an hour away by car if you're inclined to hike the breathtaking, yet dangerous, trail to the top of St. Helens.

Those who wish to fish will find plenty of good luck here. The nearby Merwin and Speelyai hatcheries provide different species that populate Lake Merwin's depths. Spring offers the best chance at catching rainbow trout and kokanee salmon. As the weather warms up, the fish move into deeper, cooler waters in the middle of the lake. In fact, Lake Merwin is considered to be a great destination for catching kokanee salmon in particular.