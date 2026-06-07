Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Mountain Lake Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Recreation
Lake Merwin sits in a verdant bowl of pine-covered Cascade Mountains, known for exceptionally clear water. Located along the Lewis River in Southern Washington, this reservoir is about a 45-minute drive north of Portland, Oregon, or around a 2.5-hour drive south of Seattle, Washington. The area has always been a hub for fishing. Once home to the Cowlitz, Yakama, Klickitat, and Chinook peoples, the river was a center for the indigenous tribes to catch Pacific salmon. Construction began on the dam in 1931, and the gates closed in 1950, flooding the pear orchards that were established in 1870.
Today, Lake Merwin is home to a variety of different outdoor activities. Those who love fishing will find this a picturesque spot to angle for kokanee salmon, rainbow trout, and bass. There are boat ramps and docks around the lake to explore the water, while campgrounds, tucked in the woods, let you enjoy the sunset over the lake before drifting to sleep. If you're just looking to spend the day, Merwin Park is a popular place to enjoy the water.
Activities on the water at Lake Merwin
To truly enjoy the clear waters of Lake Merwin, you'll want to rent or bring a boat. Both Speelyai Bay and Cresap Bay have launches for a fee if you're visiting on weekends. If you only have a kayak, the Yale Bridge kayak and paddle board access point is free to launch from. Once you're on the water, have fun exploring the 3,835-acre reservoir, keeping an eye open for the small, hidden waterfall.
Mountains surround the reservoir, including Green Mountain, Davis Peak, and Dunegan Mountain, and lend a remote feel to the lake, while rocky cliffs jut out of the water. From the Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway, you can see the stunted, bare peak of Mt. St. Helens in the distance. The mountain is about an hour away by car if you're inclined to hike the breathtaking, yet dangerous, trail to the top of St. Helens.
Those who wish to fish will find plenty of good luck here. The nearby Merwin and Speelyai hatcheries provide different species that populate Lake Merwin's depths. Spring offers the best chance at catching rainbow trout and kokanee salmon. As the weather warms up, the fish move into deeper, cooler waters in the middle of the lake. In fact, Lake Merwin is considered to be a great destination for catching kokanee salmon in particular.
Camping at Lake Merwin
Instead of a long drive home, campers will find respite along the shores of Lake Merwin. The Cresap Bay Campground, on the eastern side of the lake, has 56 sites. Some of the tent-only walk-in sites offer views of the water where you can watch the sunset from your campfire. The grounds have slips for boats, so you can spend your days fishing for dinner without having to pull the boat out at night. The campground is popular, with a 4.7 rating on Google, so be sure to book well in advance. If you have no luck reserving a spot at Cresap Bay, you can find camping, boating, and hiking at the Battle Ground Lake State Park, only 30 minutes away. To pick up supplies or grab a meal, nearby Amboy is 15 minutes south, while a 15-minute drive north takes you to the small community of Cougar, a good base for St. Helens and the Ape Cave.
If you're looking to camp here regularly, you can join the Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway for exclusive access to sites along the lake. The members-only grounds have permanent RV sites available for purchase along with a restaurant, recreational facilities, bathhouses, a boat launch, a swimming beach, and more.