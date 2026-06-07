What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Camping Stove?

Whether you're setting out on a cross-country car camping adventure or heading deep into the backcountry, there are a few pieces of gear you simply can't do without. And like any camping purchase, you want to make sure you're getting the most value and longevity out of your equipment. Picture this: After a long day on the trail, you finally make it back to camp, looking forward to a hot meal. You pull out your trusty camping stove, only to discover it has finally given up after years of faithful service. Now you're sitting there hungry, staring at a pile of uncooked food and wondering, just how long is a camping stove supposed to last, anyway?

Several factors can influence how long your camping stove will last, including how frequently you use it, the quality of its construction, and how diligent you are with routine maintenance. Just because it's built for the outdoors doesn't mean it should be left to fend for itself, and a little extra TLC can go a long way toward extending its lifespan. The good news is that camping stoves are relatively simple pieces of gear. They aren't packed with fancy electronics or delicate components, which makes them both durable and dependable. With proper care, a quality camping stove can provide reliable performance for 10 to 20 years, and in some cases, even longer.

In a discussion on Skoolie, one camper shared an impressive testament to the longevity of their Coleman stoves after taking them out of attic storage after two decades: "They'd both been stored up there for 20 years, both were stored away full of fuel, and both fired up [first] try without a hiccup. I'm impressed!" Another user echoed the sentiment, highlighting the lifespan of their own stove: "I have a three burner Coleman stove that's over 36 years old and it lights right up."