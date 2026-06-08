Oregon's Scenic Lake In Deschutes National Forest Offers Camping, Swimming, And A Family-Friendly Beach
One of the main ingredients in Oregon's world-famous Pacific Northwest scenery — right alongside snow-capped peaks and seemingly endless evergreen forests — is its picturesque lakes. Oregon has a plethora of lakes and reservoirs, many of which are surrounded by the state's iconic forest and mountain landscape. So famous are Oregon's natural wonders that visitors may inadvertently overlook many of the state's smaller yet equally impressive mountain lake destinations. One perfect example of this is the gorgeous Scout Lake. Though nowhere near as big as record-holding treasures like Crater Lake and Waldo Lake, the minuscule Scout Lake has virtually every quality that makes Oregon's outdoors so magical, all encapsulated in a small package.
Scout Lake is part of Oregon's vast Deschutes National Forest, about 40 miles northwest of the city of Bend and about a mile south of the larger Suttle Lake. What Scout Lake lacks in size, it makes up for in extraordinary mountain scenery. Deschutes National Forest is, after all, a major epicenter of the Pacific Northwest's Cascade Range, and natural wonders like Scout Lake tend to have impressive mountain views to complement their deep blue waters. Scout Lake offers a small but cozy swimming beach for anyone who wants to cool off after a day of hiking the surrounding trails. And with rustic overnight options available, Scout Lake is a hidden gem within Oregon's famous camping scene.
Swim beneath a magnificent Oregon mountain forest
Oregon's volcanic heritage has left plenty of recreational lakes with distinctive features. For example, the aptly named Lava Lake is a volcanic remnant and an Oregon paradise with fishing and hiking. Though smaller than the nearby Suttle Lake, Scout Lake is still a premier showcase of both Oregon's rich forest tapestries and fiery volcanic geology. The lake sits at an elevation of around 3,600 feet, with mixed conifer forests on all sides. Amateur geologists might even spot preserved remnants of Oregon's volcanic heritage, including lava flows and calderas scattered throughout the surrounding landscape.
The Scout Lake Day Use Area lets you swim and float around its tranquil waters. Though not quite as attention-grabbing as the otherworldly beauty of Oregon's Cannon Beach, Scout Lake has sandy shores and surprisingly deep waters. With a convenient combination of small size and a variety of water depths, Scout Lake is great for both casual wading and more rigorous swimming — all without having to stray too far from shore. The beach's shallower sections are great for young children, with visitors describing the general area as kid-friendly, clean, and pleasant for the whole family. Scout Lake's waters are generally warmer than other nearby lakes, so you don't have to worry about freezing as you try to cool off.
Scout Lake's setting in the Deschutes National Forest also enhances its appeal. Past visitors have praised the lovely Pacific Northwest backdrop, with one traveler describing the site as a "beautiful place to swim." Similarly, the prominent conifer trees lining the lake's shores draw positive reviews for the shade they provide to anyone lounging on the beach. "Scout Lake is a great place to take your family," wrote a previous visitor. "Nice area for a picnic and a place to get away."
Experience Oregon overnight in the heart of the Cascades
If swimming in a secluded Pacific Northwest lake sounds appealing, the Scout Lake Campground warrants a high spot on your bucket list. The entire camping area only has 10 campsites, which range in accommodations from single-tent sites to double and triple sites. The campground is also short on many of the modern amenities you'll find in more developed spots, so don't expect electric hookups or flush toilets. Still, Scout Lake Campground's beauty is undeniable, with superb views of Oregon's conifer forest around each site. And the sites do come equipped with grills, picnic tables, and fire rings. Note that dogs are not allowed here, so campers will have to leave their furry friends at home.
From the campground, visitors have direct access to Scout Lake, where they can enjoy swimming, fishing, and non-motorized boating. There's also the option to embark on the short 1-mile hike to nearby Suttle Lake, which does offer motorboating and even water skiing. Or, if you're looking for a more thorough sightseeing tour of the many sublime lakes in Deschutes National Forest, you can make the 5.1-mile hike that connects Scout Lake to the equally scenic Dark and Cache lakes. If you would like to explore more of Oregon's Cascades while camping at Scout Lake, the campground is close to the dazzling Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway through alpine forests, peaks, and other mountain lakes.