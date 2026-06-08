Oregon's Scenic Lake In Deschutes National Forest Offers Camping, Swimming, And A Family-Friendly Beach

Oregon's volcanic heritage has left plenty of recreational lakes with distinctive features. For example, the aptly named Lava Lake is a volcanic remnant and an Oregon paradise with fishing and hiking. Though smaller than the nearby Suttle Lake, Scout Lake is still a premier showcase of both Oregon's rich forest tapestries and fiery volcanic geology. The lake sits at an elevation of around 3,600 feet, with mixed conifer forests on all sides. Amateur geologists might even spot preserved remnants of Oregon's volcanic heritage, including lava flows and calderas scattered throughout the surrounding landscape.

The Scout Lake Day Use Area lets you swim and float around its tranquil waters. Though not quite as attention-grabbing as the otherworldly beauty of Oregon's Cannon Beach, Scout Lake has sandy shores and surprisingly deep waters. With a convenient combination of small size and a variety of water depths, Scout Lake is great for both casual wading and more rigorous swimming — all without having to stray too far from shore. The beach's shallower sections are great for young children, with visitors describing the general area as kid-friendly, clean, and pleasant for the whole family. Scout Lake's waters are generally warmer than other nearby lakes, so you don't have to worry about freezing as you try to cool off.

Scout Lake's setting in the Deschutes National Forest also enhances its appeal. Past visitors have praised the lovely Pacific Northwest backdrop, with one traveler describing the site as a "beautiful place to swim." Similarly, the prominent conifer trees lining the lake's shores draw positive reviews for the shade they provide to anyone lounging on the beach. "Scout Lake is a great place to take your family," wrote a previous visitor. "Nice area for a picnic and a place to get away."