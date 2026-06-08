Situated Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Family-Friendly City With Old West Charm And Scenic Parks

If you've ever driven Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle, you've likely spotted dozens of small towns from the driver's seat and considered making a stop. This 176-mile stretch of highway is a treasure trove of oddities, like the World's Largest Egg in Winlock, and small communities that have called the area home for generations. One blink-and-you-miss-it city that deserves a road trip stop is Napavine, Washington.

As someone who has driven this stretch of highway many times, I knew nothing about Napavine until a video on TikTok put the town on my radar. It's 80 miles from Portland and 95 miles from Seattle, a midway point in the roughly 3- to 3.5-hour drive. Formally incorporated in 1913, Napavine is a roadside city in Lewis County, Washington. The town's history is rooted in timber harvesting and the need for a steady supply of railroad ties. "The arrival of the Northern Pacific railroad in the 1870s helped the town grow, and soon Napavine had nine saw and shingle mills, a variety of shops and tradesmen, hotels, and saloons," per History Link. Despite its success, the population remained small, reaching just 1,700 people in 2022.

Today, Napavine is one of the fastest-growing communities in Lewis County, but it hasn't attracted a tourist following. However, you'll find fun photo ops and local parks to stretch your legs at or let the kids loose on the playground. Plus, family-friendly restaurants like Ramblin Jacks Rib Eye and Frosty's Saloon and Grill turn a pit stop into a trip to the Old West.