This San Diego Cafe May As Well Be Teleported Straight From Paris

Sipping a beverage while enjoying a croissant at a sidewalk cafe in Paris sits atop many travelers' bucket lists. But for many, the experience remains out of reach because of the cost. For those who want to feel as though they've been transported to the streets of the French capital without a transatlantic flight, there's a Southern California cafe that comes remarkably close. You'll find Cafe Madeleine in San Diego, which was named America's friendliest place in 2025. Designed to capture the essence of France through its flavors, ambiance, and decor, the cafe offers a distinctly Parisian atmosphere.

Cafe Madeleine was founded in 2010 by owner Christine Perez, who was inspired by extensive travel throughout France to recreate the cafe culture she experienced abroad. Located in the historic, walkable South Park neighborhood, Perez transformed a former candle shop at the corner of 30th and Juniper into a French-inspired cafe with help from a French culinary team. Among them was her husband, Jerome Gombert, a local restaurateur who operates several other French dining concepts across America's Finest city and its suburbs.

In the two decades I've lived in San Diego, I've visited Cafe Madeleine only a handful of times, but it's immediately clear that Paris served as the inspiration. With complimentary Wi-Fi, it's also a pleasant place to open a laptop and settle in for a few hours of work. On Tripadvisor, where the cafe holds a 4.5-star rating, one reviewer summed it up this way: "This French bistro serves delicious savory and sweet crepes and other French fare. Sit here and you will be transported to a quaint French neighborhood as its ambiance."