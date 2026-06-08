9 State And National Parks Just A Day Trip Away From Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield is far from the most famous destination in California, but this underrated town has a surprisingly extensive collection of attractive options, with everything from beer and wine trails to art centers and live entertainment. One reason Bakersfield gets overshadowed may be its centralized location. Situated about two hours north of Los Angeles and 4.5 hours south of San Francisco, Bakersfield is somewhat removed from the Golden State's big-name tourism destinations.

However, its location may be a blessing in disguise, especially for outdoor lovers. Located at the south end of the Central Valley, it's within an hour or two of the Sierra Nevada, the Mojave Desert, and the California Coast Ranges. In other words, it's within a day's drive from many of the state's best outdoor destinations. You don't even have to leave the immediate area to find great spots for hiking, rafting, golfing, and immersive tours of the region's agricultural communities.

Bakersfield's convenient geography puts it within a reasonable road trip from several national and state parks. This includes some of California's best state parks for sightseeing and recreation, and even some of the nation's most bucket-list-worthy national parks. These nine parks are all roughly three hours or less from Bakersfield, with more diversity in scenery, climate, and activities than most cities could boast in such a radius.