Forget Florida, Retire To This Pacific Northwest City With Affordable Living, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Florida may be home to the Magic Kingdom, but Jerome, Idaho, is known as the "Gateway to the Magic Valley." This historic small town has access to the Pacific Northwest's legendary recreation, and if you visit, you might just decide to live out your golden years in this scenic-yet-affordable place. It could be a trend, as WorldAtlas named Jerome one of the six top towns in Idaho for retirees, calling the town "unforgettable" and praising its "quaint local shops" and natural setting.

Located along Highway 84 between Boise and Salt Lake (roughly 100 miles from the former and 200 miles from the latter), Jerome is perfectly situated to take advantage of Idaho's spectacular outdoor recreation opportunities offered by the Snake River Valley, and much of it is free. You can start with the view from the Perrine Bridge on the edge of town.

Jerome has a flavor of diversity, with about half of its population being of Hispanic descent. The city is home to Southern Idaho's thriving Latino art and culture scene, including gems like La Campesina Restaurant & Market, where you can feast on authentic Mexican fare and shop for specialty groceries. "¡Ay, caramba! This was MEXICAN! Never tasted these flavors in any Mexican restaurant north of the 28th parallel!" writes one delighted Tripadvisor visitor. Every September, the town hosts a mouth-watering Taco Fest, with live music, games, races, and a taco-eating contest.