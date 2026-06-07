Forget Florida, Retire To This Pacific Northwest City With Affordable Living, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Florida may be home to the Magic Kingdom, but Jerome, Idaho, is known as the "Gateway to the Magic Valley." This historic small town has access to the Pacific Northwest's legendary recreation, and if you visit, you might just decide to live out your golden years in this scenic-yet-affordable place. It could be a trend, as WorldAtlas named Jerome one of the six top towns in Idaho for retirees, calling the town "unforgettable" and praising its "quaint local shops" and natural setting.
Located along Highway 84 between Boise and Salt Lake (roughly 100 miles from the former and 200 miles from the latter), Jerome is perfectly situated to take advantage of Idaho's spectacular outdoor recreation opportunities offered by the Snake River Valley, and much of it is free. You can start with the view from the Perrine Bridge on the edge of town.
Jerome has a flavor of diversity, with about half of its population being of Hispanic descent. The city is home to Southern Idaho's thriving Latino art and culture scene, including gems like La Campesina Restaurant & Market, where you can feast on authentic Mexican fare and shop for specialty groceries. "¡Ay, caramba! This was MEXICAN! Never tasted these flavors in any Mexican restaurant north of the 28th parallel!" writes one delighted Tripadvisor visitor. Every September, the town hosts a mouth-watering Taco Fest, with live music, games, races, and a taco-eating contest.
Jerome, Idaho's rural culture and cool shopping
One YouTuber praised Jerome, Idaho, as "a small city with big personality smack-dab in the middle of the Magic Valley." Jerome's downtown has its share of picturesque, mom-and-pop storefronts. Grab a cold brew at the hip Renew Coffee Shop and browse their shelves of goods. Stop into Amanda's Antiques for a genuine mom-and-pop shop experience — make that daughter-and-pop, as Amanda and her dad run the store. "This place is an absolute hidden gem!" writes one Google reviewer. "The shop is full of unique antiques and cool vintage pieces, and there's something interesting around every corner." Another signature Jerome shopping experience is a visit to D&B Supply, a local feed store chain brimming with rural charm. You might just see one of the locals browsing the aisles with an alpaca on a leash.
Jerome, population 14,000, is just across the Snake River from another Idaho retirement mecca, the fast-growing Twin Falls, which has a population of over 50,000. Pick Jerome and you can enjoy the small-town vibes with easy access to the shopping and amenities of the larger town. To get a feel for the region, drive the Thousand Springs Scenic Byway, which follows the Snake River Canyon in a big crescent arc around Jerome, with abundant scenic overlooks, waterfalls, and pools. Three hot springs offer luxurious soaks, including historic Banbury Hot Springs, a 100-year-old resort.
One more charming cultural feature that rural Jerome, Idaho, has that Florida lacks? Rolling hills covered in vineyards. The Snake River Valley is Idaho's largest wine region, and the burgeoning industry has grown 50% in the last 15 years. A driving tour of the region makes for a charming cultural excursion from Jerome.
Outdoor recreation for Jerome, Idaho, retirees
Jerome is perfectly situated to explore the trails and whitewater of the Snake River Canyon. You can undertake a short, scenic hike to Mermaid Cove, a picture-perfect waterfall swimming hole, or visit Shoshone Falls, sometimes called the "Niagara of the West." For rafting and kayaking enthusiasts, an Idaho retirement is really a no-brainer, as the state boasts 3,100 miles of whitewater, including many miles of the Snake River that run past Jerome. Here, you'll find one of the river's most famous and thrilling rapid runs, the Murtaugh, nicknamed "The Grand Canyon in a Day." If you're an airborne daredevil, you can schedule a base jump from the Perrine Bridge in Jerome with an instructor.
If you want a more laid-back outdoor adventure, rent a paddleboard or kayak for a flat water excursion to the jaw-dropping spectacle of Blue Heart Springs, where Caribbean-blue waters well up from a spring. You can also enjoy a tame river paddle to Pillar Falls, which will take you under the Perrine Bridge. "Floating along the glass-smooth water during the evening while watching the sunset behind the canyon walls is an unforgettable Southern Idaho sight," according to Southern Idaho Living.
If golf is one reason you've considered a Florida retirement, Jerome is an appealing alternative, with two country clubs and a third, affordable course. Blue Lakes Country Club's course sits on the banks of the Snake River, with waterfall views. The historic Jerome Country Club was originally built in the 1920s, and it has a lush, green championship course. Finally, the 93 Golf Ranch on Highway 93 has affordable greens fees of $30 or less (at the time of writing).