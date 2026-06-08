Downtown Chicago's Last Remaining Route 66 Motel Is A Nostalgic Escape Back To The '60s
From the often-covered song "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66" to the animated film "Cars," Route 66 has been a pillar of Americana and road trip culture for 100 years. While this historic road is no longer completely intact from start to finish, road trippers still love to check out the sites around its original path. Route 66 started in Chicago, a city with plenty of landmarks to include on a Mother Road itinerary.
Among Chicago's Route 66 attractions is Ohio House Motel, the city's only remaining motel (or motor lodge) on Route 66. Ohio House Motel has been in downtown Chicago since 1960, and the exterior has retained much of its 1960s design, making it a perfect example of the vintage motels that are as ingrained into road trip imagery as Route 66 itself.
The contrasting modern surroundings of Chicago make Ohio House Motel feel like a true relic of the past, harkening back to an exciting era during which more and more Americans were gaining the ability to explore the country in their own vehicles. Like so many classic motels, you can park your car right by your room, without worrying about parking garages. Guests definitely enjoy its nostalgic feel, with one TripAdvisor review calling it, "A walk back in time to a functional midcentury motel. A great way to begin our Route 66 pilgrimage."
Staying at Ohio House Motel and exploring Chicago
Despite the 1960s appearance, the rooms at Ohio House Motel have plenty of modern comforts, like updated appliances and Wi-Fi. Even better, while many Windy City hotels run well over $200 per night, Ohio House Motel is more budget friendly. Its rates change based on the date, but if your trip schedule has some flexibility, you can watch the motel's website and score a room for less than $200 per night (at the time of writing). A stay here also gets you free breakfast at Schneider's Deli across the street. For lunch and dinner, pick from a variety of cuisines easily within walking distance from the motel, including slices of Chicago's famous deep-dish pizza at Pizzeria Ora.
Aside from proximity to popular restaurants, Ohio House Motel is less than 1.5 miles from Navy Pier, one of the Midwest's most charming walkable piers. Even closer is the Chicago Riverwalk, which is a popular place to take pictures of Chicago's skyline. You can also enjoy these views on one of Chicago's beloved river boat tours. Popular tour companies include Shoreline Sightseeing and Chicago Fireboat Cruises.