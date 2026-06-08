Downtown Chicago's Last Remaining Route 66 Motel Is A Nostalgic Escape Back To The '60s

From the often-covered song "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66" to the animated film "Cars," Route 66 has been a pillar of Americana and road trip culture for 100 years. While this historic road is no longer completely intact from start to finish, road trippers still love to check out the sites around its original path. Route 66 started in Chicago, a city with plenty of landmarks to include on a Mother Road itinerary.

Among Chicago's Route 66 attractions is Ohio House Motel, the city's only remaining motel (or motor lodge) on Route 66. Ohio House Motel has been in downtown Chicago since 1960, and the exterior has retained much of its 1960s design, making it a perfect example of the vintage motels that are as ingrained into road trip imagery as Route 66 itself.

The contrasting modern surroundings of Chicago make Ohio House Motel feel like a true relic of the past, harkening back to an exciting era during which more and more Americans were gaining the ability to explore the country in their own vehicles. Like so many classic motels, you can park your car right by your room, without worrying about parking garages. Guests definitely enjoy its nostalgic feel, with one TripAdvisor review calling it, "A walk back in time to a functional midcentury motel. A great way to begin our Route 66 pilgrimage."