Forget Greece, Retire To This Breathtaking And More Affordable Mediterranean Alternative

For years, Greece has dominated the conversation when it comes to the best international retirement destinations. With its whitewashed villages, seaside tavernas, seemingly endless sunshine, and a slower pace of life, it's no wonder retirees picture themselves here. While Greece still reigns supreme as an affordable retirement destination, another country is making waves: Croatia. This Adriatic Sea-bordering nation has quietly begun attracting attention from people looking for a similar retirement lifestyle sans some of the crowds and costs that come with Greece's most famous destinations.

Croatia is an increasingly popular alternative because it feels surprisingly attainable. Instead of competing with hordes of honeymooners and cruise ship passengers for those cliffside views and suites, retirees can settle into a slower-paced lifestyle. While Greece has thousands of islands, Croatia has an impressive 1,244, many of which are uninhabited. That means there's no shortage of options for island hopping in Croatia. Forget overcrowded spots like Santorini and visit one of Croatia's underrated islands with fewer crowds and stunning turquoise waters.

Croatia also has historical towns and sites that rival some of the most interesting ones you'll find in Greece. In 2023, Croatia became a Schengen Area member and adopted the use of the Euro, making it even easier for retirees looking to travel throughout the area. That means you can easily travel to other popular countries like Spain, the Netherlands, France, and Germany without worrying about exchange rates.