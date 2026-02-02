Croatia's 'Pearl Of The Adriatic' Is An Elegant Coastal Town Perfect For Retirement

Croatia was once considered a wildly underrated country with the cleanest waters for swimming in all of Europe. While the second part of the statement remains true, people are starting to become more aware of Croatia's value not only as an excellent travel destination, but as a retirement heaven, too. You might've already heard of cities like Dubrovnik, one of Europe's most walkable cities and a "living fairytale" you shouldn't miss, but big hubs like this are slowly getting too overcrowded for their own good. So, if you're searching for a quiet, elegant coastal town perfect for retirement, look no further than Opatija. It promises the type of safety and manageable cost of living that Croatia became famous for in the first place, all while keeping you entertained with its mix of Belle Époque architecture, lush parks, and coastal promenades. And you'll get to enjoy it all most of the year thanks to the pleasant climate in the area.

Getting here can take a bit of time, but it shouldn't be too difficult. The nearest major entryway is Zagreb Airport, and from here, it's a two-hour drive to the city. Alternatively, you can go the public transport route and take a bus from Zagreb to Rijeka and another one from Rijeka to Opatija. This option can get a bit long and tiring, though, so consider booking an airport transfer if you don't want to drive yourself. Since we mentioned Rijeka, it's worth noting that there's an airport there, too, and this one's only a little over half an hour away. It usually serves fewer, seasonal flights, but it's worth considering as an option.