Between London And Cambridge Is A Cozy Town With Charming Downtown Shops And Tasty Eats
England is dotted with charming villages and historic towns that exude a unique, storybook character, as if they're living postcards of yesteryear. Some of them transport you to the medieval era with half-timbered structures, while others have Viking heritage, with ancient walls and centuries-old landmarks. Although a handful of these are popular destinations, others are waiting to be discovered, one of which is charming Buntingford. This cozy town is a forgotten little pocket of the country, and you just might have the place to yourself. As the smallest in the East Hertfordshire district, Buntingford is a peaceful rural area rather than a commercial hub.
Dating back to 1185, this market town was originally a key coaching stop between London and Cambridge. With 15th- and 16th-century medieval and Georgian architecture lining its streets, there's a lot of history to bask in. As with most quaint villages in England, it has independent shops and pubs that offer that quintessential British vibe. The majority of these businesses are located on High Street in the charming downtown — your one-stop shop for food and retail therapy. From classic English eateries to tasty South Asian cuisine, you'll easily scout out a place for a hearty meal.
Buntingford is easy to reach from London both by car and public transportation. While the latter involves changing from a train to a bus, you'll reach the town in 1.5 hours no matter your means of transport. Those coming from Cambridge are just a 40-minute drive away; taking the train and bus will extend the trip to anywhere between an hour and 15 minutes to two hours. If you're spending the night, consider booking a room at The Sword Inn Hand or Chipping Hall Bed and Breakfast, or look for other options on Airbnb.
Head to Downtown Buntingford to hit the shops
Prepare for retail therapy along downtown Buntingford's walkable High Street, which has several local shops. As you're strolling, pop by Ali's Attic Buntingford to shop for women's apparel. This store has a decent selection of pre-loved vintage finds, ranging from pants and blazers to handbags and shoes. Online reviews speak highly of their experiences at the store, as well as the merchandise on display. One previous visitor noted that there's "a selection of everything for every occasion."
A few steps away is Bonney's Boutique, which has women's clothing, too — their collection includes knitted tops, patterned dresses, colorful shirts, and more. You'll also find a nice range of handbags, pouches, and accessories. One customer left a review on Facebook, saying: "I love the good selection and fashionable but comfortable looks that add something a bit different." Those who'd like to purchase a gift for a special someone can make their way to The Luxury Brand Watches and Jewellery. Featuring a 5-star rating on Google, they offer secondhand timepieces and fine jewelry. Whether you want to commission a custom piece or browse their engagement ring collection, this store comes highly recommended — a previous customer mentioned they "wouldn't dream of going elsewhere."
In need of a gift for your gourmand friends? You can get them a cheese box from The Cheese Plate. With a 4.8 rating on Google, this shop curates three different kinds of boxes, ideal for souvenirs. One comes with four cheeses and crunchy biscuits; the charcuterie package has additional cured meats, while the gourmet box comprises artisanal jellies, too. For another English town with tasty eats and shops, head to Bishop's Stortford, just 20 minutes away.
Try some of Buntingford's local eateries
From Sunday roast to a spicy curry to a casual cafe bite, Buntingford provides a modest but sufficient variety despite its size. For a hearty meal, check out the menu at Peppermill Bar and Kitchen. Rated 4.8 on Tripadvisor, this restaurant serves up small plates, similar to tapas, best for sharing. The Sunday roast here comes highly recommended, with one customer saying that it "looked brilliant and tasted just as good." Dessert-wise, the must-try here is the sticky toffee pudding. Note that the brunch menu is available Wednesday through Saturday.
Fox and Duck also has English pub food. You'll indulge in dishes like roast chicken, burgers, mozzarella bake, beef massaman curry, and more. Feedback consistently highlights the welcoming and friendly nature of the staff. While the meals and overall service are reason enough to visit, the reason why Fox and Duck is a great choice is that the building dates all the way back to the 17th century — you can catch soccer matches here, too.
You'll come across a few Indian restaurants in Buntingford. One well-rated establishment is Sona, with 4.5 stars on Google. This place focuses on South Asian flavors, with dishes like vegetable samosa, chicken tikka, and lamb vindaloo. Several customers have praised their gunpowder curry, as well as the onion bhargis, which one person said is "really light, fluffy and tasty." Not too far is The Viceroy Restaurant, which also boasts a flavorful menu. The must-haves include the chicken tikka and paneer shashlik — customers frequently mention the generous serving sizes. If Buntingford is simply a stopover and you'd like to pivot, explore the east coast of England. From here, drive under two hours to Southend Pier and Railway, the country's old-school walkable wooden gem soaked in nostalgic vibes.