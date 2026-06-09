Between London And Cambridge Is A Cozy Town With Charming Downtown Shops And Tasty Eats

England is dotted with charming villages and historic towns that exude a unique, storybook character, as if they're living postcards of yesteryear. Some of them transport you to the medieval era with half-timbered structures, while others have Viking heritage, with ancient walls and centuries-old landmarks. Although a handful of these are popular destinations, others are waiting to be discovered, one of which is charming Buntingford. This cozy town is a forgotten little pocket of the country, and you just might have the place to yourself. As the smallest in the East Hertfordshire district, Buntingford is a peaceful rural area rather than a commercial hub.

Dating back to 1185, this market town was originally a key coaching stop between London and Cambridge. With 15th- and 16th-century medieval and Georgian architecture lining its streets, there's a lot of history to bask in. As with most quaint villages in England, it has independent shops and pubs that offer that quintessential British vibe. The majority of these businesses are located on High Street in the charming downtown — your one-stop shop for food and retail therapy. From classic English eateries to tasty South Asian cuisine, you'll easily scout out a place for a hearty meal.

Buntingford is easy to reach from London both by car and public transportation. While the latter involves changing from a train to a bus, you'll reach the town in 1.5 hours no matter your means of transport. Those coming from Cambridge are just a 40-minute drive away; taking the train and bus will extend the trip to anywhere between an hour and 15 minutes to two hours. If you're spending the night, consider booking a room at The Sword Inn Hand or Chipping Hall Bed and Breakfast, or look for other options on Airbnb.