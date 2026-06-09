These Three New State Parks Will Preserve Outdoor Fun And Natural Beauty In The Heart Of California
California has 280 state parks, but it's not stopping there: the Golden State is planning to add three more. In April 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom announced via a news release a "State Parks Forward" initiative that will bring new state parks to California's Central Valley. The Central Valley is in the heart of California, stretching around 400 miles from near Bakersfield in the south up north to Redding. This region is largely agricultural, and it doesn't have the same amount of protected state and national park spaces that you can find in other parts of the state, like along the coast, in the Southern California deserts, or in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Feather River Park, the Dust Bowl Camp, and San Joaquin River Parkway state parks not only highlight California's beautiful landscapes, but the new additions also preserve the region's rich history. Creating three new parks in the Central Valley is going to open up some great recreational opportunities for local communities, as well as help bring tourists to these areas to explore their cultural pasts and idyllic nature. Here's what we know about the proposed parks and what you'll be able to do and see there once they're open.
Feather River Park and the Dust Bowl Camp
The northernmost of the new state parks is the Feather River Park. It will protect about 2,000 acres of land just south of Yuba City along the Feather River, making it the first state park in Yuba County. The Feather River runs from the Sierra Nevada Mountains via the North, Middle, and South Forks, which come together at Lake Oroville in Butte County, where you can set up camp directly on a gorgeous lake. From there, the river continues south until it reaches the Sacramento River. The proposed state park would be along the river itself with a beach area, boating opportunities, and trails.
While the Feather River State Park will protect some of California's natural landscapes, the Dust Bowl Camp will preserve some of its cultural and literary history. Author John Steinbeck was inspired by California in many ways, writing about places like Cannery Row, a lively gem in Monterey along the Central Coast, as well as the Arvin Farm Labor Supply Center in the southern Central Valley. This federal government camp was also called Sunset Camp, and Steinbeck referred to it as Weedpatch Camp in "The Grapes of Wrath." About a 25-minute drive south from downtown Bakersfield, this was a federally owned camp for migrant farmers who had fled to California during the Dust Bowl, hoping to find work and a better life.
The camp is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historical Resources, and there are a number of buildings dating back to the 1930s and 1940s. They're not currently open to the public, though you can see them from behind a fence. The proposed (and aptly named) Dust Bowl Camp will open up these buildings and be the first in California dedicated specifically to the migrant workers of the time.
The proposed San Joaquin River Parkway State Park
Acquiring the land for what may become the San Joaquin River Parkway State Park, just north of Fresno near the center of the Central Valley, has been a years-long process. The San Joaquin River Conservancy was established in 1992, and since then, it has been working to buy land along the river, restore and rehabilitate natural habitats, and provide recreational opportunities. The proposed state park would bring together almost 900 acres of the conservancy-owned land, giving people easier access to this stretch of river, according to Fresnoland. The new park would be about 20 minutes from the Millerton Lake State Recreation Area, a haven for swimming, fishing, and boating, and it could help make the area into an even more appealing destination.
The three parks don't have any official opening dates yet. There will be meetings and public input through the summer of 2026 to help develop park plans. It is certainly an exciting time. "With three new state parks through State Parks Forward," Gavin's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom explained at the announcement of the initiative, "we are partnering across agencies to expand access to the outdoors so more children and families can connect with California's unmatched natural beauty."
Beyond the potential for these new state parks, California is going to be expanding some of the already existing parks. This includes the Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park in Pescadero, with the Peninsula Open Space Trust donating 133 acres. Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, a quiet park with towering redwoods in Mendocino County, will be getting another 453 acres of protected land.