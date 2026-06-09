These Three New State Parks Will Preserve Outdoor Fun And Natural Beauty In The Heart Of California

The northernmost of the new state parks is the Feather River Park. It will protect about 2,000 acres of land just south of Yuba City along the Feather River, making it the first state park in Yuba County. The Feather River runs from the Sierra Nevada Mountains via the North, Middle, and South Forks, which come together at Lake Oroville in Butte County, where you can set up camp directly on a gorgeous lake. From there, the river continues south until it reaches the Sacramento River. The proposed state park would be along the river itself with a beach area, boating opportunities, and trails.

While the Feather River State Park will protect some of California's natural landscapes, the Dust Bowl Camp will preserve some of its cultural and literary history. Author John Steinbeck was inspired by California in many ways, writing about places like Cannery Row, a lively gem in Monterey along the Central Coast, as well as the Arvin Farm Labor Supply Center in the southern Central Valley. This federal government camp was also called Sunset Camp, and Steinbeck referred to it as Weedpatch Camp in "The Grapes of Wrath." About a 25-minute drive south from downtown Bakersfield, this was a federally owned camp for migrant farmers who had fled to California during the Dust Bowl, hoping to find work and a better life.

The camp is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historical Resources, and there are a number of buildings dating back to the 1930s and 1940s. They're not currently open to the public, though you can see them from behind a fence. The proposed (and aptly named) Dust Bowl Camp will open up these buildings and be the first in California dedicated specifically to the migrant workers of the time.