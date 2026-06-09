This Secluded Great Smoky Mountain Valley Is A Timeless Beauty With Roaming Elk And Serene Trails

Cataloochee Valley is located near Balsam Mountain and North Carolina's family-friendly mountain resort town of Maggie Valley. The surrounding mountain peaks provide natural seclusion for the valley's flatter grasslands. This, in turn, creates ideal conditions for native wildlife. Cataloochee Valley is home to one of the two main herds of elk that live in the park. The Smoky Mountains' elk are one of the park's greatest conservation success stories. Once abundant across the Appalachian forests, elk were extirpated from North Carolina and Tennessee by the end of the 19th century following overhunting and habitat loss.

The elk that you now see in Cataloochee Valley are descendants of a herd that was reintroduced to the area in 2001. Though the area's elk are wild, free-roaming animals that require space and respect, Cataloochee Valley's open grasslands do provide excellent opportunities to see the elk herd in its native habitat. Add additional opportunities to see black bears, coyotes, and plenty of birds, and Cataloochee Valley becomes one of the best places for wildlife watching in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Cataloochee Valley is also significant for the human history of the Smokies. The valley's grasslands once served as farms for early 19th-century settlements. Today, the park preserves several landmark buildings from these communities, including a historic schoolhouse, a church, barns, and several homes. The fields around these buildings are often awash in lovely wildflowers that complement the greenery of the nearby tree-covered mountains. Altogether, Cataloochee Valley is one of the most visually impactful parts of Great Smoky Mountains National Park — though you'd never be able to tell from its crowd sizes!