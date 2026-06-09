Wyoming's Unique Roadside Attraction Is The 'World's Oldest Building' (But For A Bizarre Reason)

Imagine you're on the open road, somewhere along U.S. Route 30 in southeastern Wyoming, and you pass by an odd cabin with a sign that says "Believe it or not." What is there to believe, you might think — it's just a regular cabin off the highway. The Fossil Cabin is considered the world's oldest building, even though it's a mere roadside attraction. But there's a twist behind that claim: While the cabin itself was built in 1932, its walls are made from dinosaur bones that are millions of years old. As the only documented building in the country made entirely of 5,796 fossilized dinosaur bones, this bizarre site makes for a fascinating pit stop that breaks up the monotony of long drives.

But who would build a cabin with dinosaur bones, and, more importantly, why? The answer dates back to 1908, when Thomas and Grace Boylan decided to make this area their home. Boylan hoped to drive more customers to his gas station, which is why he started gathering dinosaur bones from Como Bluff. Initially, he didn't have a cabin in mind — Boylan thought that a dinosaur skeleton would be interesting enough to get people to stop by. A specialist from the University of Wyoming later found that the bones were too few to constitute a full skeleton and came from different species.

Boylan would eventually repurpose this collection of bones to construct the Fossil Cabin. While he built the cabin, the couple occupied the stone house next to it. Their residence not only served as their living space, but also a museum that was once open to the public. After completion, it weighed 102,166 pounds. Today, travelers looking for the most unique roadside stops in America would be hard-pressed to find many stranger than the Fossil Cabin.