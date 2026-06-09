Between Laredo And Corpus Christi Is Texas' 'Hub City' With A Historic Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Lake Fishing

In Texas, it's common for cities to be named after notable individuals. For example, Lubbock, the Texas city where the spirit of the Wild West lives on, was named after the soldier Thomas S. Lubbock. Originally, that was the plan for Alice, as residents wanted to name the town Kleberg to honor Robert Justus Kleberg, who served at the Battle of San Jacinto. However, because that name was already taken, they changed it to Alice, after his wife. In addition to oil, the city has been a central shipping hub for other South Texas industries throughout its history, including livestock, fruit, and vegetables.

The best place to experience Alice's historic vibes is its downtown area, which fittingly straddles Main Street. Here, you can explore some of the city's highlights, such as Tillos Vino, a restaurant with an eclectic menu of Mexican and Italian dishes surrounded by funky decor, and Horseshoes Western Store next door, a shop that sells Texas-inspired threads. If you turn down Wright Street, you can visit the South Texas Museum and learn more about the region's history.

Outside of downtown, Alice offers a wide variety of tasty eats. For authentic Mexican and TexMex, try El Jalisiense, Taqueria Jalisco, or Restaurant El Charro. If you prefer Texas barbecue, you can visit Rollie's BBQ or Gonzalitoz BBQ on the outskirts of town. According to some visitors, Gonzalitoz is worth the trip, even if it may not be as convenient as other restaurants in town. "Surely one of Texas' best hidden treasures," reads one review on Google. "Being a BBQ fanatic, I can tell you they know how to smoke a brisket."