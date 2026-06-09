Between Laredo And Corpus Christi Is Texas' 'Hub City' With A Historic Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Lake Fishing
With so much ground to cover, seeing all of Texas is nearly impossible. While most travelers tend to focus on the big cities, Texas is full of hidden gems that are worth a visit, even as just a stop on the way. For example, if you drive about two hours east from Laredo, you'll run into the charming city of Alice, Texas. From there, it's less than an hour to the coastline and Corpus Christi.
Alice was a key distribution center during the state's oil boom in the 1920s, earning it the nickname "Hub City of South Texas." Today, thanks to its location at the intersection of Highways 281 and 44, Alice is a convenient base for exploring South Texas. But this place is more than just a pit stop, thanks to its vibrant, historic downtown and delicious dining scene. Plus, if you're in the mood to cast a line and go fishing, there's a lake just north of town where you can catch bass, crappie, and other species. Ready to experience a different side of Texas without being too far off the beaten path? Here's why Alice deserves a spot on your itinerary.
Downtown sights and superb dining in Alice, Texas
In Texas, it's common for cities to be named after notable individuals. For example, Lubbock, the Texas city where the spirit of the Wild West lives on, was named after the soldier Thomas S. Lubbock. Originally, that was the plan for Alice, as residents wanted to name the town Kleberg to honor Robert Justus Kleberg, who served at the Battle of San Jacinto. However, because that name was already taken, they changed it to Alice, after his wife. In addition to oil, the city has been a central shipping hub for other South Texas industries throughout its history, including livestock, fruit, and vegetables.
The best place to experience Alice's historic vibes is its downtown area, which fittingly straddles Main Street. Here, you can explore some of the city's highlights, such as Tillos Vino, a restaurant with an eclectic menu of Mexican and Italian dishes surrounded by funky decor, and Horseshoes Western Store next door, a shop that sells Texas-inspired threads. If you turn down Wright Street, you can visit the South Texas Museum and learn more about the region's history.
Outside of downtown, Alice offers a wide variety of tasty eats. For authentic Mexican and TexMex, try El Jalisiense, Taqueria Jalisco, or Restaurant El Charro. If you prefer Texas barbecue, you can visit Rollie's BBQ or Gonzalitoz BBQ on the outskirts of town. According to some visitors, Gonzalitoz is worth the trip, even if it may not be as convenient as other restaurants in town. "Surely one of Texas' best hidden treasures," reads one review on Google. "Being a BBQ fanatic, I can tell you they know how to smoke a brisket."
Alice, Texas is a hub for lake fishing
Fishing is a popular activity in Alice, particularly at Lake Findley Park. This lake is stocked with catfish and is good for catching largemouth bass and crappie. Plus, since the lake is shallow, you can wade into the water to cast your line instead of standing along the shoreline. This also means it's not ideal for boating, although it is an option. Motorboats cannot exceed 15 horsepower on Lake Findley, and non-motorized boats are permitted. Alternatively, if you're really looking for a world-class catch, drive about 90 minutes east to Port Aransas, the fishing capital of Texas.
Other attractions you can enjoy in Alice include the Natatorium and Waterpark on the western edge of town, a family-friendly destination with waterslides, splash zones, and lazy river tubing. Golf enthusiasts can test their skills at the 18-hole Municipal Golf Course in Anderson Park. You can also plan your visit around the city's festivals and events, such as the Cinco de Mayo Festival in May or the Jim Wells County Fair and Rodeo in October.
Although Alice does have its own airport, it's not designed for commercial flights. So, you'll have to fly into a different travel hub and drive to the city. Fortunately, since Texas has the most airports in the United States, you have lots of options. Technically, the closest international airport would be in Corpus Christi, about 40 minutes from Alice by car. Alice also has plenty of hotels if you're staying overnight, including chains like La Quinta and Hampton Inn. There are also a few vacation rentals in town if you're in the mood for something more unique.