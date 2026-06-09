Arizona's Red Rocks Are Doing A Lot More Than Attracting Tourists

Soaring pillars. Vast cliff faces. Cacti rising out of cracks and fissures. The red rocks of Arizona are some of the most iconic images in the United States, and people travel here from around the world to behold these scarlet surfaces up close. "Red rock" is a loose term, describing iron-rich, oxidized sandstone surfaces across the north-central part of the state. You can find them from the slopes of the Grand Canyon and the grand monoliths of Monument Valley to Sedona's vibrant landscapes. Tourists admire them, climbers heave themselves up them, and vortex-seekers probe Sedona's red rock landmarks for otherworldly encounters.

Yet Arizona's colorful geology is more than a pretty backdrop for selfies. These monoliths harbor diverse plants and animals. The desert is a livelier habitat than many first-time visitors realize. Originally formed at the bottom of a primeval sea, these colossal rock formations are mostly composed of sandstone and limestone, and they have witnessed many stages of evolution over the past 350 million years. Today, the bone-dry climate strikes a delicate balance for the many species that live there.

Red rocks have also held special meaning to the people who live here. Evidence of human habitation dates back about 25,000 years, per Britannica, and this rusty terrain provided shelter and food for untold generations. People have long looked to the rocks for inspiration, guidance, privacy, and community. For so many of us, crimson stone is the stuff of postcards and Road Runner cartoons, but the red rocks are more than just pretty landscapes for those that live here.